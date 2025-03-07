Harrison Burton's fiance Jenna Petty flaunts engagement ring in IG story asking followers for bachelorette trip outfit suggestions

NASCAR driver Harrison Burton's fiance Jenna Petty drew a lot of attention after sharing a picture of her engagement ring on Instagram, Moreover, the 22-year-old also asked her followers to share a few places to buy outfits for her bachelorette, as the pair are set to tie the knot this year.

Ad

Burton and Petty have been together since 2017, and their journey took a major step forward in March 2024 when Burton proposed near a scenic stone bridge in Central Park. The beloved NASCAR couple is set to tie the knot on October 25 in Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina.

Recently, Jenna Petty took to her Instagram Story, where she has 17K followers, to ask for outfit ideas and shopping recommendations for her bachelorette party. She also took the opportunity to show off her engagement ring and wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Top places to ship for bachelorette trip fits?!?!"

via @jennapetty_ on Instagram

Petty is a semi-professional dancer and part-time instructor at Dance Productions - The Remix since 2018. A 2024 Business Administration graduate from High Point University, she was a dancer for the university’s team and a Kappa Delta Sorority member. She also interned at Adair Style Boutique and has been an Ambassador for Jo and Jax, a premium dancewear brand.

Ad

Meanwhile, after the 2024 season, The 24-year-old driver and Wood Brothers Racing parted ways. Burton has since landed a full-time Xfinity Series ride, driving the #25 Ford for AM Racing. In his first three races, he secured two top-ten finishes but faced setbacks at COTA last weekend, finishing in P35.

When Jenna Petty captured heartfelt engagement memories with Harrison Burton: "We made it"

Xfinity Series driver Harrison Burton got engaged to his girlfriend Jenna Petty in March 2024. Petty chose to share a few snaps on Instagram from that special day.

Ad

"Looks like we made it💍" she captioned the post

Ad

Burton clinched his first Cup Series win in the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona, narrowly defeating Kyle Busch. The victory secured his playoff spot and marked Wood Brothers Racing’s 100th win. Despite this milestone, Burton was replaced by Josh Berry in the #21 Ford.

On his final day as a Cup Series driver last year, the 24-year-old's fiance shared a heartfelt note for Burton, expressing that she will always be his 'number one fan.'

Ad

"One chapter ends and another begins. I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again, Harrison is the best person I’ve ever known. he loves this team like his own family, and he fights for this team like his life depends on it. to be able to win here, was a dream come true. I couldn’t be more proud of the man and competitor he has become. through the best days, worst days, and everything in between, I’ll be your number one fan. from this chapter to the next. forever and always."

Meanwhile, Burton is set to compete in the GOVX 200 at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday. Catch the race live on CW Network at 5 PM Eastern time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback