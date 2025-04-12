Harrison Burton's fiance Jenna Petty flaunts Girl Tribe Co X NASCAR gear in latest IG story

Harrison Burton’s fiancée, Jenna Petty, took to her Instagram stories and posted pictures of herself flaunting an exclusive series of Girl Tribe Co X NASCAR apparel. Fans can now get their hands on Jenna’s outfits with an extra 15 percent discount by using her referral code, “JENNAP15”.

Ad

Jenna Petty is a dancer by profession. As per her LinkedIn profile, she works as a part-time dance instructor with Dance Productions- The Remix, based in Harrisburg, North Carolina. She has also been the brand ambassador for Jo and Jax Dancewear since 2019.

Here is a screenshot of her recent IG story:

(Source: Jenna Petty/Instagram)

Petty’s soon-to-be husband, Harrison Burton, is a full-time driver for AM Racing. He currently drives the No. 25 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for the Statesville-based outfit in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. As of today, he sits 10th in the driver standings with 198 points and three top-10s to his name.

Ad

Trending

When not working, Petty shows up at the racetracks alongside Burton. They are inseparable and have been so since their teenage days. The lovebirds started dating in 2017 and announced their engagement on March 27, 2024, through a joint post on Instagram.

Burton captioned the post,

“It has always been and will always be you. 3.27.2024.”

Ad

Harrison Burton and Jenna Petty are set to tie the knot in October 2025. As per Zola.com, the wedding will be held at Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina.

“I’m always your biggest fan”- Jenna Petty sends a message to Harrison Burton on Instagram

Days after NASCAR hosted the US Marine Corps 250 Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway, Jenna Petty dedicated a heartfelt note to Harrison Burton. Burton finished 24th in that race, while his cousin and fellow racer Jeb Burton (driver of the No. 27 for Jordan Anderson Racing) bagged a P11 finish.

Ad

The day was an uphill battle for Harrison as he got caught up in multiple wrecks, including the one initiated by JR Motorsports driver, Sammy Smith, on the final lap. Needless to say, it wasn’t the finish that Burton was hoping for.

However, Jenna consoled her husband through an Instagram post, which she captioned as follows,

"Good, bad, or ugly - I’m always your biggest fan.”

Ad

Ad

The following week, Harrison Burton salvaged a P13 at the Sports Clips Haircuts VFW help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway, picking up 40 points along the way. His next race is the SciAps 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway and he will be vying for his first win of the season.

Scheduled for Saturday, April 12, the 300-lap race will be held at Bristol Motor Speedway. Fans can watch the 24-year-old Huntersville native in action on CW from 5 pm ET onwards or listen to live radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Saha I write about all things NASCAR. Know More