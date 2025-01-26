Harrison Burton’s fiancée Jenna drops two-word emotion on Greenville Swamp Rabbits mascot’s vibe

Xfinity Series driver Harrison Burton's soon-to-be wife, Jenna Petty, attended the Greenville Swamp Rabbits' NASCAR night game on January 25, 2025. She enjoyed the game and shared a two-word reaction to the team's mascot's vibe on her Instagram story.

The game between the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Reading Royals was held at the Swamp Rabbits' home ground at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. Jenna Petty attended the match, and the team's rabbit mascot was near Petty hyping up the fans in the nail-biting game.

Reflecting upon the enthusiastic nature of the mascot, Jenna Petty wrote:

"So rad"

Jena Petty's reaction to the team's mascot's energy (Source: @jennapetty_ via Instagram )

Unfortunately, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits lost the match by one goal scored by the Reading Royals during the overtime. However, NASCAR Cup Series drivers Bubba Wallace, Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar, three-time Cup Series champion Joey Logano, two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, and his son Brexton made the fan's day by handing out signed merchandise.

Trending

Burton and his fiancée Jenna are childhood sweethearts and began dating in 2017 when they were just teenagers. After dating for nearly a decade, the couple got engaged on March 27, 2024, at Gapstow Bridge in Central Park, New York, and plan to get married in October of this year.

Harrison Burton's fiancée opened up about the NASCAR guests at her wedding

Earlier this month, former Wood Brothers Racing driver Harrison Burton's fiancée, Jenna Petty, held a Q&A session on her Instagram about questions related to her wedding. During the session, a fan asked her about the list of NASCAR drivers attending the wedding, and Petty gave a subtle reply.

Amid his wedding preparations, Burton wrapped up his three-year Cup Series stint with his team. He moved to the Xfinity Series and joined AM Racing as a full-time driver for the 2025 season. While Burton starts his career with a new team, Petty's fan asked her:

"Is every NASCAR driver gonna be there?"

The professional dancer replied:

"To answer, a few. Our wedding will be small but there will be a good bit!"

During the same Q&A session, another fan asked Petty about Harrison Burton's best man for the wedding, and she revealed:

"the one & only @toddgilliland_"

Despite being on-track rivals in the Cup Series, the duo share a deep friendship off-track and often play golf together. In the 2025 season, Harrison Burton and Todd Gilliland will not race together, as Gilliland will pilot the #34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Front Row Motorsports in the Cup Series. Meanwhile, Burton will drive the #15 Ford Mustang for AM Racing in the Xfinity Series.

Expand Tweet

The former Wood Brothers Racing driver wrapped up the 2024 season securing one win, one top-five, and a pair of top-ten finishes. However, for the 2025 season, he will debut with AM Racing at the Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback