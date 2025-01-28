Harrison Burton’s fiancee Jenna hops on to “Six Pics of January” trend in latest IG update 

Harrison Burton's fiancée, Jenna Petty recently joined the “Six Pics of January” trend on Instagram. Petty and the NASCAR Xfinity Series driver have been together for over seven years. They first met in high school, got engaged in March of last year, and are set to marry this October at Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina.

Petty, who is a professional dancer and a graduate of High Point University in North Carolina, is very active on social media. She shared a collage of six photos of herself, Burton, her dog, food, and drinks as her highlights from the month.

Petty's story of her six pictures from January - Source: via @jennapetty_ on Instagram

Burton proposed to Petty at Gapstow Bridge in Central Park last year and the couple revisited the same spot in December. Petty shared pictures from their New York trip in a previous post on Instagram, in which Burton can be seen in front of the bridge as their proposal on March 27.

"Loved every New York minute," Petty wrote.

Meanwhile, Harrison Burton will start his third full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series season next month at the Daytona International Speedway with AM Racing.

"Ready to make this a season to remember" - Harrison Burton on 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series

Harrison Burton drives during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway - Source: Getty

AM Racing announced last week that Dead On Tools will be the primary sponsor for Harrison Burton's No. 25 Ford Mustang. The car will feature the hardware and storage gear company’s logo for 10 races, starting with the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway.

Dead On Tools will sponsor other races at Las Vegas, Martinsville, Texas, Charlotte, and the championship race in Phoenix. The 24-year-old will also sport the brand's colors during the Chicago Street Course on July 5 and the World Wide Technology Raceway on September 6.

"I am stoked about this partnership with Dead On Tools this season. Everyone has worked extremely hard this offseason to prepare for this year’s NASCAR Xfinity Series season. With their support, we believe we have all the tools we need — both on and off the track — to succeed. Their commitment to excellence matches the passion and determination of our team, and we’re ready to make this a season to remember," Harrison Burton said in a statement. [via Frontstretch]

Burton will return to the Xfinity Series, where he has earned four wins and 49 top-10 finishes, after racing in the NASCAR Cup Series for three years. After debuting in the Cup Series in 2021, he joined Wood Brothers Racing in 2022 and won his first Cup race in 2024. The Huntersville, North Carolina native claimed the victory after managing a slender 0.047-second gap with two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and became the first driver born in the 21st century to a win race in the series.

