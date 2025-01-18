Harrison Burton’s fiancee Jenna Petty shares a picture of the “sweetest roadtrip cuddles” on her IG

NASCAR driver Harrison Burton's fiancée, Jenna Petty, recently shared a photo on social media featuring Burton, herself and their golden retriever, Remi. Petty often provides glimpses into their personal life, giving fans a peek into moments beyond the racetrack.

Harrison Burton and Jenna Petty have been together since 2017, with their relationship reaching a milestone in March 2024 when Burton proposed near a picturesque stone bridge in Central Park. Jenna is a High Point University graduate and skilled dancer with Dance Production - The Remix.

With the NASCAR season fast approaching, Harrison Burton and his fiancée, Jenna Petty, took a road trip to unwind before returning to the high-intensity demands of racing. Jenna, who has nearly 17k followers on Instagram, shared a candid moment from their journey — a photo of Burton and their dog with a heartfelt note.

"Sweetest roadtrip cuddles" Petty wrote on her story

via @jennapetty_ on Instagram

In racing matters, Harrison Burton, son of NASCAR veteran Jeff Burton, clinched a spot in the 2024 Cup Series playoffs with a historic win in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. In a thrilling finish, he narrowly defeated two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch. The victory marked Burton’s first in the Cup Series and the 100th win for Wood Brothers Racing.

Following the season, Burton and Wood Brothers Racing parted ways. He has since secured a full-time seat in the Xfinity Series, piloting the #15 Ford for AM Racing, a ride previously held by two-time Most Popular driver in the Truck Series, Hailie Deegan.

Harrison Burton on what could've prevented his Wood Brothers Racing sacking

Harrison Burton is set to run full-time in the Xfinity Series with AM Racing after being replaced by former Stewart-Haas Racing driver Josh Berry in the #21 Wood Brothers Ford. Despite being one of 18 drivers to win a Cup race last season, Burton had to downgrade to NASCAR's second division.

However, the former WBR driver seems to have an idea about where he was lacking, and how he could have saved his spot in the Cup Series. In a December interview with Sportsnaut journalist Matt Weaver, he said:

“I really think if I ran the way I did in the last half of the season, I keep my job but that’s part of racing"

Burton then expressed his belief in his ability to climb back up the NASCAR ladder by proving his mettle with AM Racing this season.

“I’ve got a lot of treads left on the tires [...] I’m ready to go man. I’m super confident in myself and what I can do. I know that, in the right circumstances, I can be a Cup-level driver. I have to go prove it. I have to go earn it." he added

The Xfinity Series will begin in 2025 with the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway. The race is scheduled for February 15 at 5:00 PM Eastern time. Catch the action live on CW Network, MRN, and SiriusXM.

