Harrison Burton’s fiancee Jenna shares a heartwarming marriage countdown post in a recent IG update 

Jenna Petty, fiancee of NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Harrison Burton, took to her social media earlier today to share a countdown to the couple's wedding ceremony. Petty shared a collage of photographs from their engagement on her Instagram, captioning it with the timer to their special day. Burton and Petty have been enagaged since March of last year, with the wedding scheduled to take place towards the end of this year.

Sharing the curated photo-grid on her Instagram stories, Petty added the caption:

"200 days til' i steal your last name ⏳♾️💍 "

Jenna Petty's instagram story featuring a countdown to her wedding to Harrison Burton - Image via Instagram/@jennapetty_

The wedding ceremony for Harrison Burton and Jenna Petty is set to take place on October 1st, 2025 in Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina, based on information from Zola, the wedding planning website.

From 2022 to 2024, Burton drove for Wood Brothers Racing, piloting their #21 Ford. During his time with the team, he achieved two Top-fives, and six Top-10 finishes, along with a single victory. The driver's win came at the summer race at the Daytona International Speedway and marked the Wood Brothers team's 100th win.

This year, the 24-year-old moved to the Xfinity Series, driving the #25 Ford for AM Racing. So far, he has secured two Top-10 finishes after he completed the race at Daytona in sixth and the race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in 10th. At the COTA race, Burton finished 35th, and in the following week at the Phoenix Raceway, he finished 20th.

Harrison Burton maintains that being in the Cup Series is still his goal

Harrison Burton (25) pits during the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway, February 15th 2025 - Source: Imagn

The AM Racing driver returned to the Xfinity Series this year after having spent time in the Cup Series for three seasons. According to Burton himself, the success he was looking for at the Cup level didn't come through, and while he has made important connections, the experience was frustrating.

“It was frustrating and not what I wanted it to be. I made great, lifelong friendships and got a lot of good out of it. Got to be a much better race car driver from it. It just didn’t go as well as it needed to soon enough.”

Now in the second-tier of the stock car racing sport, Harrison Burton has maintained that he plans on making it back to the Cup Series at some point in his career:

“I’m really motivated. I know that I can do it; I know I can be a Cup driver. That’s still my goal. I’ve got to rework my way up there, get an opportunity and go take advantage of it.” [via NASCAR]

The next race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series calendar will be 'The LiUNA!', taking place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 15th at 4:30 pm E.T., and will be broadcast on the CW, with radio coverage by SiriusXM and PRN.

