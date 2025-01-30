  • home icon
Harrison Burton's fiancee Jenna shares a sunkissed selfie celebrating a walk in the warm weather

By Karan Yadav
Modified Jan 30, 2025 03:03 GMT
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn
Jenna Petty shared her sunkissed selfie on her Instagram - Source: Imagn

NASCAR driver Harrison Burton's soon-to-be wife, Jenna Petty, recently took to her Instagram and shared a sunkissed selfie while having a walk. She expressed her excitement for her walk in warm weather after a series of chilly days.

Burton and his fiancée Jenna have known each other since childhood. They began dating in 2017 when they were teenagers, and after dating for several years, the couple got engaged on March 27, 2024, at Gapstow Bridge in Central Park, New York. According to their website, Burton and Petty plan to get married in October this year.

Harrison Burton's fiancée, Jenna Petty, shared a selfie of her in a green sweater while she blocked some sun rays on her face with her hand. She enjoyed the warm weather after a stretch of chilly winter days and captioned the image:

"So excited it's warm enough to walk outside today!!!!"
"my walking pad has logged some serious miles this winter 🏃🏼‍♀️🥶," Petty added.
Jenna Petty shared her excitement for her walk in the warm weather after a chilly winter season (Source: @jennapetty_ via Instagram)
Jenna Petty shared her excitement for her walk in the warm weather after a chilly winter season (Source: @jennapetty_ via Instagram)

Petty completed her education at High Point University in North Carolina and became a choreographer. She currently works as a professional dance teacher at Dance Productions- The Remix Studio in Harrisburg, North Carolina. Additionally, she attends elite dance tours and coaching programs with the well-recognized dance studio JBP Entertainment, owned by Emmy-award-winning choreographer Jena Burgin-Peters.

Harrison Burton's fiancée Jenna Petty opens up about her guest list for her wedding

Earlier this month, former Wood Brothers Racing driver Harrison Burton's soon-to-be wife, Jenna Petty, held a Q&A session on her Instagram and answered questions related to her wedding. During the session, one of the fans questioned Petty about the list of NASCAR drivers attending her wedding this year.

Amid his wedding preparations, Burton has ended his three-year stint in the Cup Series with his team. He transitioned to the Xfinity Series and partnered as a full-time driver with AM Racing for the 2025 season. While Burton prepares for a fresh start in his career, Petty's fan asked her:

"Is every NASCAR driver gonna be there?"

The professional dancer replied:

"To answer, a few. Our wedding will be small but there will be a good bit!"

During the same Q&A session, Petty also revealed Burton's best man's name for the wedding and stated:

"the one & only @toddgilliland_"

Despite sharing a rivalry on the racetrack, Harrison Burton and Todd Gilliland share a deep friendship. The duo is often seen on golf courses while not racing on the weekdays. However, the drivers will not compete against each other from the next season, as Burton will pilot the #15 Ford Mustang for AM Racing in the Xfinity Series. Meanwhile, Todd Gilliland will drive the #34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Front Row Motorsports in the Cup Series.

