Harrison Burton's fiancée shares Cloud Gate moment with Todd Gilliland and Zane Smith's wives ahead of Chicago Street Race

Harrison Burton’s fiancée, Jenna Petty, recently shared a moment of camaraderie at Chicago’s iconic Cloud Gate, better known as “The Bean.” In a social media post uploaded before the 2025 NASCAR Chicago Street Race, Petty posted a selfie showing herself alongside the wives of Todd Gilliland and Zane Smith.
The story came just ahead of the NASCAR street race scheduled to take place there this weekend.
Jenna Petty is a student at High Point University, where she’s the captain of the dance team. Jenna has also been part of Dance Productions—The Remix.
Since 2019, she’s been a brand ambassador for Jo and Jax, a dancewear brand, and she’s branching out into fashion and entrepreneurship. She’s also part of the Motor Racing Outreach program, a nonprofit that supports drivers and families with spiritual services and community activities.
Her post-Daytona Instagram tribute to Harrison Burton was heartfelt, showing her emotional investment in his journey. She wrote,
“All because I wanted this for you so bad so that you could see what I see in you and believe in yourself again,” she wrote. “After asking God for your safety, I kept saying to myself ‘Why not us?’ I guess he agreed.” (vis Sportsrush)
Harrison Burton made national headlines after pulling off a surprise win at the Daytona race, confirming a spot in the 2024 NASCAR Playoffs. The 23-year-old driver had been hovering around 30th in points before the event, making his win one of the most unexpected of the season. When he took the checkered flag, his fiancée Jenna Petty was on pit road, celebrating alongside his team.
“We grew up going to the same school but never knew each other.” Harrison Burton's fiancée Jenna Petty shares first meeting with beau
Back when Harrison Burton and Jenna Petty were just teenagers, they crossed paths under unexpected circumstances. During a Q&A session on her Instagram stories in 2024, Petty opened up about how the two first met.
As reported by The Tennessean, a fan asked when they began dating. Jenna explained they attended the same school but had never interacted until a shared outing brought them together.
“We grew up going to the same school but never knew each other. We first talked on a double date, that we didn't go on for each other (lol), but ended up falling for one another & have been inseparable ever since I was 15 and he was 16,” she wrote.
The couple started dating in 2017 and got engaged in March 2024. Jenna, now a professional dancer with a degree in entrepreneurship, confirmed that their wedding will take place in October 2025.
