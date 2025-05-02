Harrison Burton’s fiancée Jenna Petty shares a 3-word caption on her latest selfie

Jenna Petty, the fiancée of Harrison Burton, shared a picture of herself wearing a hat she purchased from Standard Hat Works. She captioned the post as her “rarest form”. She had also shared pictures from her visit to the store and getting her cowboy hat customized.

Petty is a semi-professional dancer and dance instructor. She is involved with NASCAR with the Motor Racing Outreach program. Petty and Burton have been together since they were in high school, having reportedly started dating in 2017. The two got engaged in March of 2024 and have set the date to get married in October 2025.

Jenna Petty shared visuals from her visit to Standard Hat Works in Waco, Texas. She first shared a video of her getting her hat customized after it was done with the steaming process.

Screenshot via Instagram - @jennapetty_

She then shared another picture of the hat with the caption:

"perfection..."

Screenshot via Jenna Petty's Instagram

The last of her stories was a mirror selfie with the caption:

"My rarest form"

Screenshot via Jenna Petty's Instagram

Harrison Burton is a second generation racer in NASCAR, being the son of NASCAR icon, Jeff Burton. He is driving the #25 for AM Racing in the Xfinity Series after an underwhelming stint with NASCAR Cup Series team, Wood Brother’s Racing.

Burton moved down a level despite making it into the playoffs after his race win with WBR at Daytona in 2024. Burton has started the season well and currently sits 12th in the standings. Burton’s move is seen as a strategic step, both for personal growth and to bring Cup-level experience to a developing team.

Jenna Petty's fiancé Harrison Burton shared his thoughts after season-best finish at Rockingham

Harrison Burton delivered a standout performance in the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway, turning a difficult start into his best finish of the season.

After a poor qualifying session that saw him start 29th, Burton pushed his #25 AM Racing Ford Mustang through the field, ultimately finishing fourth at the checkered flag.

"Yeah, it's fun. Rockingham had a great crowd. What a fun atmosphere, and, uh, it just felt like it was the '90s again, so it's really cool, and we got to enjoy that and just really work hard throughout our day," he said via Frontstretch. [03:00]

"We had an up-and-down day. We qualified horrible and finished really well. It just shows the fight in this team, and we're not going to quit on each other, and that's that's really all you can ask for, right? Is a team that's together and and working in the same direction."

The post-race drama continued when race winner Jesse Love was disqualified for a rear suspension infraction, promoting Burton to a third-place podium finish.

