Harrison Burton's mom Kim reacts to Kyle Busch's "wrecking him" remark at Daytona

Recently, Harrison Burton's mother, Kim, appreciated Kyle Busch's racing morale during the final moments of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race at Daytona International Speedway. The 23-year-old Burton secured his first Cup Series victory after overtaking Busch on the last lap, securing a playoff berth in a thrilling finish.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Kim, wife of former driver and racing commentator Jeff Burton, reposted a post-race interview of the two-time Cup Series champion Busch. The RCR driver admitted that in order to win, he would have had to wreck Wood Brothers Racing driver Burton. A win at Daytona would have been his first victory during what has been an underwhelming season.

"I appreciate Kyle saying his only chance was Turning someone right rear at Daytona would be bad deal and That he had the morals not to do that even with playoffs is huge for Kyle’s race morals," Kim wrote.

Busch has struggled throughout the season, with five DNFs and only four top-five finishes. He missed his chance to celebrate at Victory Lane by 0.047 seconds. In the post-race interview, Busch said:

"Besides just flat out wrecking him, there was nothing else I could do." [0:58]

Busch, however, chose to avoid wrecking Burton, earning the respect of the latter's mother.

"I knew he could do it," - Kim Burton on watching her son Harrison Burton's Daytona win

Kim Burton was overjoyed when her son, Harrison Burton, won his first Cup Series race at the esteemed Daytona International Speedway. With one race left in the regular season, Burton became the 13th different driver to claim a victory this season. The North Carolina native also clinched WBR's 100th overall victory.

In a post-race interview, Kim Burton said that she lost for words after witnessing #21 Ford driver Burton's long-awaited victory in his 98th Cup Series start. She said,

"I don't think it's really sunk in yet. Um, amazing. I knew he could do it. I believe in him since he was four years old. I watched him do, you know, up through the light, up through his age, going up through his ages. And I'm so, I'm so excited. I can't even talk right now."

"I can't believe it but I can. I believe in him. He deserves this just as much as anybody else...I kept listening to Jason telling him blocking low blocking high and I just figured that he was going to get turned around and be in the air and I didn’t want to see that. I opened my eyes just as they were going across to start finish and I saw he was in the lead," Kim added.

NASCAR will be back in action for the final race of the regular season at Darlington Raceway on September 1 before diving into the playoffs.

