Harrison Burton's wife-to-be Jenna reveals she is 'still so obsessed' with engagement photoshoot aboard a yacht

NASCAR driver Harrison Burton's fiancée, Jenna Petty, recently shared a glimpse of their engagement photoshoot aboard a yacht. She expressed her excitement about the shoot, calling herself "obsessed" with the setting and the special moment captured with Burton.

Together since 2017, Burton and Petty took the next step in their relationship when they got engaged in March 2024. They are set to exchange vows in October in Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina.

Jenna Petty shared the video of the young NASCAR couple posted by their photographer Katherine Beasley. The post was shared wth a heartfelt note.

"Sunset on the water, a little yacht named Miranda, and that just-engaged feeling. Some moments are meant to be felt as much as they’re remembered—this was one of them. Cannot wait to be back here in October celebrating these two!"

Sharing the post, Harrison Burton's wife wrote:

"Still so obsessed!"

Moreover, Petty also shared a collage of pictures with NASCAR Cup Series driver Zane Smith's wife McCall on the occasion of her birthday.

"Happy Birthday @mccallkelli !!! Always down to try new things, always smiling, and always full of energy. Such a sweet friend that I am so grateful to have in my life! Today is your day... gO craZYYYY."

In racing matters, Harrison Burton moved down the NASCAR ladder from the Cup to the Xfinity Series this season, following underwhelming performances in 2024. Burton now pilots the #25 Ford for AM Racing and has secured three top-ten finishes in five races.

Meanwhile, Josh Berry, Burton's replacement at WBR, secured his first Cup victory, also marking WBR's first victory since Burton's historic triumph in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway last season.

Jenna Petty shared a heartfelt note following Harrison Burton's exit from the Cup Series: "Forever and always"

Harrison Burton, son of NASCAR veteran Jeff Burton, clinched his first Cup Series victory in the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona, edging out two-time champion Kyle Busch. The historic win secured his playoff spot and marked Wood Brothers Racing’s 100th Cup Series triumph. However, Burton and WBR parted ways at the end of the season.

On his last day as a driver for WBR, Burton's fiancée Jenna Petty shared a heartfelt message for her husband on Instagram, with a snap of the pair at Phoenix Raceway.

"One chapter ends and another begins. I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again, Harrison is the best person I’ve ever known. he loves this team like his own family, and he fights for this team like his life depends on it. to be able to win here, was a dream come true. I couldn’t be more proud of the man and competitor he has become. through the best days, worst days, and everything in between, I’ll be your number one fan. from this chapter to the next. forever and always."

Meanwhile, the Xfinity Series will compete in the Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami this Saturday. Catch the AM racing driver live on the CW Network at 4:00 PM Eastern time.

