Harrison Burton set to play a monumental role for Rick Ware Racing in NASCAR All-Star Race

Harrison Burton is set to pilot and represent Rick Ware Racing in the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro. The race is set to take place on May 18 and it will be the first time RWR has had an entry in the All-Star Race.

The 24-year-old American driver is the son of former NASCAR star Jeff Burton. Harrison began his motorsports journey at a young age and quickly rose through the ranks to capture the 2017 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East championship. Burton made his Xfinity Series debut in 2019 and found immediate success by winning four races during his tenure with Joe Gibbs Racing.

He won the Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year in 2020 and became the first driver born in the 2000s to win an Xfinity Series race, which led to an opportunity with Wood Brothers Racing in 2022. In 2024, Burton achieved a career milestone by winning his first-ever Cup Series race at Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona also earning the accolade of being the first driver born in the 2000s to win a Cup Series race.

As of 2025, Burton has returned to the Xfinity Series driving the #25 for AM Racing. His 2024 win at Daytona secured him an automatic entry into the upcoming 2025 All-Star Race.

Rick Ware Racing announced the news on their official X page. The caption read:

".@HBurtonRacing earned his #AllStarRace spot with his win last August at @Daytona. RWR just guaranteed his spot. Harrison Burton will drive the No. 51 @MortonBuildings Ford Mustang at @NWBSpeedway!"

After 12 races in the 2025 Xfinity Series, Burton sits in the 10th spot with 307 points in the overall standings, keeping him above the playoff cutline. He is still looking for his breakthrough win on his return to the Xfinity Series after a disappointing tenure in the Cup Series. Burton’s best results include a third-place finish at Rockingham and sixth at both Daytona and Texas in 2025.

Harrison Burton gets 100% real after turning a ‘horrible’ start into a stunning season-best finish

Harrison Burton turned a challenging start into a season-best finish at the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway last month, impressing fans and his team alike.

After a disappointing qualifying session that saw him start 30th, Burton showcased determination and skill by methodically working his way through the field. He initially crossed the line in fourth place, but following the disqualification of race winner Jesse Love due to a rear suspension infraction, Burton was promoted to a third-place podium finish.

After the race, Burton talked about the 'fight' in his team and his plans for future races.

"And, uh, gosh, we had an up-and-down day. We qualified horrible and finished really well. Well, it just shows the fight in this team, and we're not going to quit on each other, and, uh, that's that's really all you can ask for, right? Is a team that's together and and working in the same direction," Harrison Burton said to Frontstretch (03:00 onwards).

After his heroics at Rockingham Speedway, Harrison Burton went on to record two more top-ten finishes at Talladega and Texas.

