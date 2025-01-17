Harrison Burton shares hilarious photo highlighting his crooked teeth after primary sponsorship reveal with Dead on Tools

NASCAR driver Harrison Burton, who will be sponsored by Dead On Tools for ten of his Xfinity races this year, shared the helmet design that includes his crooked incisor.

Burton is set to return to the Xfinity Series this season after three years in the Cup Series. The 24-year-old will drive the No. 25 Ford Mustang for AM Racing and Dead On Tools will cover a third of his season, starting with the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway.

Burton posted a picture of himself and the helmet that mirrored his crooked front teeth, writing on X:

"And yes @OffAxisPaint really did that 😂"

Trending

Expand Tweet

The hardware and storage gear company will sponsor other races at Las Vegas, Martinsville, Texas, Charlotte, and the championship race in Phoenix. Burton will also sport the the brand's colors during the Chicago Street Course on July 5 and the World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway on September 6.

"Super excited to announce that @deadontools is gonna be aboard as a primary sponsor for this year with @AMRacingNASCAR can’t wait to get to work," Burton wrote.

Expand Tweet

Harrison Burton won the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona last August.

"Everyone has worked extremely hard this offseason" - Harrison Burton excited to welcome new primary sponsor

Harrison Burton debuted in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2019 with Joe Gibbs Racing. He made eight starts in the No. 18 Toyota Supra that year. Burton then moved full-time and replaced Christopher Bell in the No. 20 car for the 2020 season and won his first race at Auto Club Speedway in February. The Huntersville, North Carolina native later won again at Texas and Martinsville and made it to the playoffs but was eliminated after the first round.

Burton has collected four wins and 49 top-10 finishes in the Xfinity Series so far. He shared his excitement to return to series with with Dead On Tools in a team release.

"I am stoked about this partnership with Dead On Tools this season. Everyone has worked extremely hard this offseason to prepare for this year’s NASCAR Xfinity Series season," Harrison Burton said.

"With their support, we believe we have all the tools we need — both on and off the track — to succeed. Their commitment to excellence matches the passion and determination of our team, and we’re ready to make this a season to remember," he added.

Burton is the son of 23-time NASCAR Cup race winner Jeff Burton, who retired from full-time racing after the 2013 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback