Harrison Burton speaks out on the chaotic Martinsville ‘mess’ that crushed his chances over brother Jeb

Harrison Burton was frustrated with how multiple cautions marred his race at Martinsville Speedway last Saturday, i.e., on March 29. The 250-lap event, named US Marine Corps 250, marked his return to the Virginian paper clip at the Xfinity level for the first time since 2021.

Ad

Burton started the race fifth alongside JR Motorsports driver and reigning series champion Justin Allgaier. However, he got caught up in several cautions, including the one that Sammy Smith caused on the concluding lap.

Burton could only salvage a P24 finish, as opposed to his cousin Jeb Burton, driver of the No. 27 Chevy SS for Jordan Anderson Racing, who bagged a P11 finish, picking up 26 points along the way. Reflecting on his day during a post-race interview, Harrison Burton said (via Speedway Digest),

Ad

Trending

"Man, that one stings. We had a really solid car and felt like we were in a good spot early on to contend for stage points, maybe even a top-10 at the end of the race. But once we got caught up in that mess, it was just survival mode from there.”

"The guys worked hard to get the car patched up, but after that, we were just getting bounced around like a pinball. It's frustrating, for sure — we know we're capable of more,” he added.

Ad

Harrison Burton spent his last three seasons driving the No. 21 Ford Mustang for Wood Brothers Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series. He parted ways with the team ahead of 2025, while Josh Berry took over his seat at WBR. Burton was added to AM Racing’s Xfinity Series program for the ongoing season.

But before that, he had taken the organization to its milestone-worthy, 100th premier-level victory. Berry, on the other hand, kept the momentum going by winning his first Cup series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway only a few weeks ago.

Ad

Harrison Burton pens a heartfelt note on his soon-to-be wife’s birthday

Harrison Burton’s fiancée, Jenna Petty, turned 23 the same day the speedster took part in the Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway. Petty was seen alongside Burton at the track, and someone clicked a picture of the couple alongside the No. 25 AM Racing Mustang Dark Horse.

Ad

Later, Burton took to Instagram and posted the photo with a heartfelt message for his ladylove. He wrote,

“Happy birthday to my soon to be wife and best friend @jennapetty_ can't wait to spend the rest of 'em with you!”

Ad

Jenna Petty is a professional dancer who currently works with Dance Productions - The Remix. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has also been the brand ambassador for Jo & Jax Dancewear since 2019.

Burton and Petty have been together since their teenage days. After seven years of dating, Burton popped the big question on March 27, 2024, at Gapstow Bridge in Central Park, New York. Needless to say, Petty said yes.

Per reports, the lovebirds are planning to get married in October 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Saha I write about all things NASCAR. Know More