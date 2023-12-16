"Harvick said I’ll have hits bigger than I’ve ever had before”: Shane van Gisbergen discloses Kevin Harvick’s advice ahead of NASCAR entry

Shane van Gisbergen received a message from racing legend Kevin Harvick ahead of his move to NASCAR. Van Gisbergen, 34, made his Cup Series debut last season, securing a resounding victory in Chicago.

The three-time Australian Supercars champion is set to make a permanent move to the United States next season, where he will be joining Xfinity Series side Kaulig Racing on a full-time basis. He is also scheduled to make a total of seven appearances in the Cup Series as a driver for Trackhouse Racing.

Shane van Gisbergen, in a recent interview, revealed some special advice he received from racing legend Kevin Harvick ahead of his move to NASCAR in 2024. Harvick, who retired from NASCAR earlier this season, took the time to share crucial advice with the Kiwi driver.

Van Gisbergen said (via Motorsports.com):

"The support has been really awesome. Everyone's been welcoming me to the States and if they can help in any way, they're offering. It's really cool. Kevin Harvick has been a great help with just basic advice and being comfortable in the car and being well-strapped in."

"He said that I'll have hits bigger than I've ever had before, which is not nice to hear but it's a true fact. I have to be ready for that and be comfortable and safe in the car."

Shane van Gisbergen also delved into the finer details of his preparations for the NASCAR transition, emphasizing the need for adjustments in his driving posture and safety measures on ovals. He said:

"I'm going to have to change my feet and the way I sit in the car to be more safe on the ovals."

"That's just part of it, and making sure the seat is the same in the Xfinity car so I can slot between one and the other and be comfortable. It's just the little stuff like that I don't normally think about."

Shane van Gisbergen on moving to the United States

The Kiwi driver had to move across the globe to the United States for his next career transition. Sharing his sentiments on the life changes accompanying his move from Australia to the United States, SVG said:

"It's been a whirlwind since Chicago. Packing up everything. My whole life. Moving from Australia to America. It's been massive, but pretty exciting the way the program sort of escalated from ten races to now a full season and seven Cup races."

Van Gisbergen remarked on starting a new chapter and the thrill of building a life from scratch in a different part of the world. He continued:

"What Justin [Marks] and Ty [Norris] and the Trackhouse team have put together is really exciting and I got a lot of learning to do and a lot of experience to gain quickly, but I think it's the best way to do it to prepare myself for a 2025 Cup opportunity. Starting a whole new life from scratch, really. But it's exciting."