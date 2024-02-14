Has Chase Elliott won the Daytona 500? Exploring the Hendrick Motorsports driver’s record at the Great American Race

Chase Elliott is a prominent figure racing in the NASCAR Cup Series. Since his full-time debut in the series in 2016, Elliott has won 18 races and also became the Cup Series champion in 2020 racing with Hendrick Motorsports' Chevrolet.

Despite all the wins, Chase Elliott still lacks a victory at the Great American Race, the Daytona 500. He impressively started the race in the first position during his rookie year in 2016 and then again in 2017, but finished 37 and 14, respectively. The closest he came to a win was back in 2021 when he finished in second place behind Michael McDowell.

The Daytona 500 is one of the most prestigious events not only in NASCAR but in the entire motorsport industry. The race lasts for a total of 200 laps on the 2.5-mile track, making up for a total distance of 500 miles. This is where Daytona gets its name. It has been held every year since its inception in 1959 and a single victory here is considered to be of extreme importance.

Ahead of the 2024 NASCAR season, Chase Elliott aims to get his first Daytona victory.

Chase Elliott aims to win the Daytona 500 in 2024 Cup Series

Coming into 2024 with no wins in the earlier NASCAR season, Chase Elliott plans to win the season-opening Great American Race at Daytona. Aside from his personal accomplishment, he said that a deep reason is rooted in his relationship with his crew chief Alan Gustafson, who himself never won the 500.

He said (via Speedway Digest):

"It would be awesome to check that box. We've had a couple of opportunities but my biggest reason for really wanting to win the Daytona 500 is because Alan (Gustafson) has never won it."

"He's from down there (Ormond Beach) and I know it's a big deal to him. I just think it would be a really cool thing for him. Being a hometown guy like that, he's come so close, so many times. When you work with a guy like that who has had a lot of success, it is kind of rare to be able to help him achieve something he has not already achieved. That would be a big one."

Chase Elliott will continue to race for Hendrick Motorsports this season as well. The 2024 Daytona 500 is scheduled for February 18, which will be preceded by two legs of qualifying on the 15th.