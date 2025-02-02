Has Natalie Decker ever tested her mettle in the Daytona 500? All you need to know

Natalie Decker Lemke is yet to compete at the Daytona 500. However, she has participated in various events hosted at the Daytona International Speedway in her Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series career.

Decker has been competing in racing events since her childhood. She began her racing career at karting championships and secured four wins in the series in two years. The American then moved to the four-cylinder modified cars at 12 and transitioned to the Super Stock class in 2011. She debuted in the Craftsman Truck Series in 2019 and the Xfinity Series in 2021.

Unfortunately, during her debut race at the 2019 NextEra Energy 250, Natalie Decker met an unfortunate accident and only completed five laps. However, she had a good run in the qualifying session and qualified in 11th place on the grid. Additionally, she finished fifth in the Fresh From Florida 250 in the next season while driving for Niece Motorsports.

Decker met the same fate in her Xfinity Series debut and only completed three laps before getting involved in an accident in the 2021 Super Start Batteries 188. Later, she failed to qualify for the 2022 Beef It's What's for Dinner 300 in the next season. However, her efforts were not left in vain, and finally, Natalie Decker achieved success in the last season at the United Rentals 300 while driving the #36 Chevy for DGM Racing.

Decker finished the race in 18th place, making it her best finish. Additionally, she became the third woman in the Xfinity Series to lead a lap and the first to achieve the feat since Danica Patrick in 2013. Currently, the Xfinity Series driver is on a break from racing as she is expecting her first child.

“How the 3rd trimester of pregnancy feels”: Natalie Decker shared an update on her maternity phase

On December 11, 2024, DGM Racing driver Natalie Decker shared an update on her maternity phase and revealed her due date to her fans. She shared a series of images of her resting on a couch with her dog on her X account and wrote:

"How the 3rd trimester of pregnancy feels… 🤰🏼"

Continuing further, Decker revealed her due date via another X post:

"I’m due in February 🫶🏼"

Natalie Decker also shared her pregnancy struggles with her fans via a short vlog on her Instagram. She is known for fighting with rheumatoid arthritis and shared her thoughts:

"I feel so guilty even saying this, but I'm so over being pregnant. All the symptoms from my first trimester have come back. The nauseousness, the fatigue, the migraines, I could go on and on and on, but the biggest thing I'm struggling with is mentally. Just feeling good about myself and feeling like myself," Decker said.

Previously she shared a video of her testing out the iRacing simulator. But the 27-year-old hasn't clarified anything about her return to the Xfinity Series.

