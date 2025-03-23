As the F1 season in 2025 returned with pomp and show, so did the Sky Sports F1 broadcasting team. While it was all fine with every member of the broadcasting team, F1 fans particularly pointed out the inclusion of Danica Patrick's inclusion in the roster. Voicing their concerns, fans took to social media where they shared their reactions.

Patrick is a former racing driver who raced both in stock car and open-wheel racing series. Particularly in the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series, as well as the IndyCar Series. She last raced at the 2018 Daytona 500 in the Cup Series, and from there on, she covered multiple racing series as an analyst and pundit.

Besides being a pundit in NASCAR and IndyCar, Patrick joined Sky Sports F1 in 2021 during that year's United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. A prominent name in American racing, the 42-year-old, emerged as a personality that could bring the American audience to Sky Sports F1's viewership.

In addition to her Sky Sports F1 appearance, Patrick also shared her expert advice on the last two seasons of Drive to Survive, an F1-related docu-series by Netflix. However, she came under fire recently for her political views and gender equality both on and off the track.

Furthermore, some fans also questioned her knowledge of F1, otherwise known as the pinnacle of Motorsports. Sky Sports F1's addition of her to its F1 roster brought fresh criticisms.

Here are some reactions to Patrick's addition taken from the micro-blogging site, X:

Reacting to it, a fan wrote, "I still hate the fact that Danica Patrick is part of sky sports."

Another fan wrote, "Danica Patrick needs to be binned off. Terrible pundit and even worse political opinions."

"Get Danica Patrick tf out of there please. - F1 viewers everywhere," wrote another fan.

Another fan wrote, "Having some very unkind thoughts about Danica Patrick jumping out of a plane (on Sky F1 now). Really disappointed to see her back in our screens @SkySportsF1."

"Why does Danica Patrick still have a job? Couldn't find a woman within the F1 family to give the opportunity too?" wrote a fan.

"I pray this is the last year we are forced to suffer through danica patrick's existence as an F1 commentator," a fan wrote.

Notably, Patrick has been a controversial figure of late after she openly endorsed American president Donald Trump in last year's American Presidential election.

A sneak peek into Danica Patrick's racing statistics

Danica Patrick is undoubtedly one of the stalwarts when it comes to motorsport in the United States and around the world. The Beloit-born driver boasts some of the records that no one else has in women's motorsport— the first IndyCar race win, and the first NASCAR Cup Series pole position.

Danica Patrick gets ready to put on her helmet prior to the start of the Firestone Indy 200 at Nashville Superspeedway - Source: Imagn

Patrick won the 2008 Indy Japan 300 at Motegi, which is still the only win by a woman driver in the sport. After she switched to NASCAR, she won the Daytona 500 pole in 2013, which is also the only pole by a woman.

Patrick has 191 Cup Series races in over seven years under her belt, with a pole position and seven Top 10s. In the Xfinity Series, she participated in 61 races in over five years, with a pole and seven Top 10s as well. Her IndyCar statistics are also formidable with a victory, three pole positions, and seven podiums.

