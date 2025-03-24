“Hate that I messed up”: Bubba Wallace confronts the harsh reality of his Miami ordeal that stole his playoff chance

Bubba Wallace shared his disappointment after missing out on victory in the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami. Despite being one of the fastest cars in practice and the race, a small mistake cost him the lead to Alex Bowman, and he couldn't regain track position.

Wallace is a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver, piloting the #23 Toyota for 23XI Racing. Over eight seasons, he has earned eight wins across multiple divisions, including two in the Cup Series.

The #23 driver started the sixth round of the regular season at Homestead from P9 and navigated his way up to the front runners right before stage two ended, securing a P5 spot. However, Bubba Wallace took the lead from former Cup champion Kyle Larson in stage 3 and led 56 laps. In the final 33 laps, Wallace took the inside line as his HMS rival Alex Bowman contended for the lead, which he eventually took from the Toyota driver.

Following the end of the race, Wallace reflected on his performance, acknowledging his mistake of choosing the wrong racing line which allowed Bowman to take the lead.

"I thought I got into a rhythm early, but that was a longer run there so thought our capability fell away. I got into the fence there and that allowed him (Alex Bowman) to get beside me and then just capability from then on wasn’t there. Hate that I messed up, but I came over the radio and said ‘I haven’t been in many situations like that to give away a race,'" he said (via Speedway Digest).

However, despite missing out on locking in a playoff spot early in the season, the 23XI driver was 'proud' of claiming a top-three finish.

"Proud of the effort in race six. We’ve had fast cars, just nothing to show for it (yet). But, here we are. Got our Columbia Sportswear Toyota Camry XSE a top-three finish, so a good day,” Bubba Wallace added

Meanwhile, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson ended his weekend at Homestead Miami by winning the Straight Talk Wireless 400. With Alex Bowman in P2, HMS sealed a good day at Homnestead-Miami.

Bubba Wallace shares an amusing moment with a young fan at Homestead

After his qualifying run at Homestead-Miami, Bubba Wallace had a heartwarming encounter with a young fan. When the fan’s father asked if his daughter could take a picture, Wallace happily agreed. However, instead of posing for a photo, the young fan surprised the #23 driver by pulling out a camera and snapping a picture of him.

Wallace later shared the moment on X, posting a few selfies with the aspiring photographer.

"After qualifying I was heading back to my hauler..a father approached me and ask if his daughter could get a pic, I said no problem.. waited for her to walk over but no. She pulls up her camera and snaps a photo OF me… this was badass!! So I had to get a pic with her!" he wrote.

Meanwhile, the Cup Series will head to Martinsville Speedway for the Cook Out 400 on March 30 for the next regular season race.

