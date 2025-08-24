“Hate it”: Bubba Wallace breaks silence on the Daytona crash as he holds HMS star responsible

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace had some tough luck at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at Daytona International Speedway. An early wreck during the 160-lap race collected multiple cars and resulted in a DNF for Wallace.Due to bad weather conditions during the qualifying session, the governing body opted for a metric-based system to set the lineup for the main event on Saturday. Following the system, the #23 Toyota Camry XSE driver qualified outside of the top 20 drivers on the grid. He began the race from P22 with a metric score of 22.60.Despite a slow start, Bubba Wallace made progress, and on lap 28, he ran three wide with Joey Logano and Kyle Busch while competing for fourth place. A few moments later, a bump from Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson sent Wallace down, hitting Joey Logano, sending all three cars spinning on the track and collecting nine other drivers.Reflecting on the wreck initiated by the #5 Chevy Camaro ZL1, Wallace expressed his views on the same during a post-race interview with Matt Weaver. The 23XI Racing driver told Weaver:&quot;I need to get another look at it, because it looks like I was three wide, and the five hit me and got me down there. And this is what it is. Hate it, hate that we got a torque bunch cars. So I think I looked and it was 'Blame Bubba Wallace National Day' today. So, I'll take the blame.&quot; [00:03 onwards]The wreck collected Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman, Team Penske driver Austin Cindric, Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch, 23XI Racing's Riley Herbst, and Front Row Motorsports driver Noah Gragson.23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace shared his thoughts on feeling intimidated by his teammate's performance in the Cup SeriesEarlier this year, in April, Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace sat down with NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick on his Happy Hour podcast. During the interaction, Wallace got candid about feeling under pressure from his teammate, Tyler Reddick's performance this season.Reflecting on the same, the #23 Toyota Camry XSE driver stated:&quot;Seeing the success of the 45, not from a jealousy standpoint, but it's like 'I have the same stuff,' and I feel like I'm just as competitive as Tyler. I put all that weight on me, that pressure on me. So, I'm back in the gym, and nobody's telling me, 'Hey, you need to work out to run better; you need to be in more meetings to understand better.' I took that upon myself as, like, 'I'm doing just enough to get by, and that's not okay.&quot; [05:20 onwards]Bubba Wallace ranks tenth on the Cup Series points table with 639 points to his credit. On the other hand, his teammate, Tyler Reddick, has a lead of 75 points over Wallace in the 2025 Cup Series season and ranks seventh.