"Hate it for Rick Hendrick" - Kyle Larson shares disappointment after weather derails 'The Double' attempt

Kyle Larson recently expressed his disappointment on social media after his Indy500-Coke600 race. Due to heavy rains, Larson's attempt for the Memorial Day Double didn't materialize on Sunday (May 26).

Hendrick Motorsports star Larson's run for his debut at the Indy 500 race was delayed by almost four hours due to uncontrollable weather. Similarly, the weather in Charlotte also spoiled the Cup Series race for Larson as NASCAR called off the rain-shortened 600-lap event.

All these uncontrollable factors left the 2021 Cup Series champion in a frustrating spot. Larson then reflected on this "disappointing" attempt at "The Double" in a post on X by stating:

"What I thought could be one of the best days of my life quickly turned into one of the most disappointing ones I’ve ever experienced.

"I hate it for Rick Hendrick, Jeff Gordon, HAG, Hendrick Motorsports, everyone a part of the 5 team, everyone on the 17 indycar for speeding, my family, my friends, my fans, and the documentary crew that has followed along the journey the past 8 months."

For Larson, everything was in place and things that could have been in control were in control, except the weather. The #5 HMS driver is thinking of giving another shot to the Double in 2025, as the deal is for two years.

"I hope it’s not the last opportunity I have to try the Double but if it is I guess it was memorable."

Expand Tweet

The Elk Grove native Larson crossed the checkered flag at P18 in the Indy 500 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and was on his way to Charlotte Motor Speedway to relieve backup driver Justin Allgaier in the #5 Chevy. However, the Coca-Cola 600 was red-flagged due to heavy rains, thus ruining the chances of Larson's Double attempt.

Kyle Larson discusses his Double Duty setback post-Indy 500 race

Kyle Larson made his IndyCar debut piloting the #17 Arrow-McLaren in partnership with Hendrick Motorsports at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. However, the Indy 500 was hit with a severe weather condition which led to Larson not making it to the Coca-Cola 600 on time.

Speaking with Fox's Bob Pockrass, Larson talked about his derailed Double Duty attempt:

"I'm very, very thankful for the experience obviously — everything about the two weeks [at Indy] and all that was great until today. It's just sad. Everything that could have gone wrong today, went wrong. Hopefully, I get to do it again in the future and hopefully, the weather is better," Larson said.

Expand Tweet

The rain again became a spoilsport for Hendrick's driver as the 400-lap event at Charlotte got cut short by 151 laps.

This led to a change in the leaderboard of the Cup Series standings. Currently, Denny Hamlin tops the chart with 492 points, followed by Martin Truex Jr. with 487 points. The #5 Larson now stands at P3 after 13 races in the 2024 season with 486 points.