  • "Hate to say it": Clint Bowyer delivers a searing critique of modern NASCAR cars on his Dover win anniversary

By Hiten Dutta
Published Sep 28, 2025 14:20 GMT
NASCAR: Toyota-Save Mart 350 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR: Toyota-Save Mart 350 - Source: Imagn

Clint Bowyer has never been the one to hold back his words, and on the anniversary of one of his most memorable victories in NASCAR, he did just that. Marking the date of his 2009 Dover win, the former Cup Series driver shared a blunt message on the modern NASCAR cars through his social media handle.

Bowyer took the lead of the race with 83 laps left, overtaking Kyle Busch to win the Dover 200 Nationwide Series race in 2009. His comments reflected on how the sport has changed over the past 16 years, particularly with the introduction of the Next Gen car, which has been a topic of debate for a long time.

Bowyer shared his thoughts while replying to a fan's post marking the 16th anniversary of this victory. The fan also attached a picture of Bowyer's No. 29 car.

"Hate to say it, but those were race cars!" Clint Bowyer wrote.
Bowyer's critique touches on a broader debate that has grown louder in the Next Gen era. While NASCAR has emphasized parity and cost efficiency, many former drivers argue that the cars are too uniform and less challenging, producing races that don’t showcase driver skill in the same way.

The Dover 200 win remains one of Bowyer’s standout moments in the Xfinity Series. Fourteen years later, his Dover triumph is remembered not just for the win, but now as a benchmark in an ongoing conversation about what makes a “real” race car. His comments have re-ignited debates among fans of the sport, with some advocating for the next-gen era cars and some agreeing with Clint Bowyer's opinion.

"NASCAR is lost today" NASCAR fans react to Clint Bowyer's comments on modern cars

Clint Bowyer’s comments on his 2009 Dover win sparked a wave of reactions from fans of the sport, who didn’t hesitate to share their thoughts on the concerns about the state of modern NASCAR cars.

Fans today might be treated to closer finishes and tighter competition, but the trade-off, as Bowyer and others see it, is a loss of individuality in the cars themselves.

Several fans reacted to Bowyer's post with their opinions.

Here are some fan reactions to the news:

"2009-2010 nationwide cars were amazing if you look at the front end look how flat that is sitting on the track," one fan wrote.
"There’s a reason Xfinity Series tv viewership is and Cup is down and it isn’t because of football season like some radio hosts suggest," another fan wrote.

Here are some more reactions to the post:

"Anything’s better than the cars we have today," one fan wrote
"Whoa, Clint Bowyer while you are correct, today’s rules in society considers that hate speech," another fan wrote.

Bowyer has never been one to mince words, and his candid reflection was another reminder of the generational shift in NASCAR.

