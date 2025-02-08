"Haters gonna hate": Harrison Burton reimagines Days of Thunder poster featuring his face instead of Tom Cruise 

NASCAR driver Harrison Burton is proud of his exceptional photo editing skills. The Huntersville native recently shared one of his latest creations through his Instagram story.

Burton photoshopped his face onto a poster of the 1990 film ‘Days of Thunder’, starring Tom Cruise. The revamped poster appeared originally in a post by AM Racing, Burton’s home for 2025 and beyond.

Impressed with the final results, Harrison Burton captioned his story:

“Proud of my art… haters gonna hate.”

Here is a screenshot of the same:

(Source: Harrison Burton/Instagram)

Burton spent 2024 driving for Wood Brothers Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series. He earned his inaugural career victory at Daytona International Speedway last August, thus bagging the 100th win for his team and making the playoffs for the first time. However, he ended the season 16th in points, recording one top-five and a pair of top-10s on the way.

But he knows he has what it takes to be a Cup driver. Eyeing a Cup Series prospect in the future, the 24-year-old said (quoted by Matt Weaver, The Sportsnaut):

“I’ve got a lot of tread left on the tires. I’m ready to go man. I’m super confident in myself and what I can do. I know that, in the right circumstances, I can be a Cup level driver. I have to go prove it. I have to go earn it.”

“You see guys like Cole (Custer) that did it and even Dale Jarrett back in the day. He’s a Cup champion that had to go back to the Xfinity Series. I’ve talked to both of those guys and they both said ‘you are going to be fine’ as long as I go out there and earn it,” he added.

Harrison Burton’s first race of the 2025 season is scheduled for February 15 at Daytona International Speedway. The 120-lap event, named United Rentals 300, will stream live on CW with radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio from 5 pm ET onwards.

Harrison Burton lands multi-year sponsorship with Dead On Tools

Dead on Tools, one of the industry leaders in hardware and storage gear, will join AM Racing and Harrison Burton for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Season. He is expected to pilot the team’s No. 25 entry in the NASCAR Xfinity Series starting in 2025.

AM Racing announced the news of their partnership with Dead On Tools through an IG post:

Elated at the newly formed allegiance, Brian Ranallo, Director of Sales & Marketing for Dead On Tools said in a statement:

“Here at Dead On Tools, we are always looking to push the boundaries of innovation and excitement. Harrison not only matches that energy, but he excels on and off the track. We couldn't be more excited to partner with Harrison and AM Racing for the 2025 season and looking forward to many trips to Victory Lane!"

As per Newsweek, Dead On Tools will back Burton in 10 races throughout the season, starting with the season-opening Daytona bid. Others include visits to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Chicago Street Course, Gateway, and a pair of fall races again at Las Vegas and Martinsville before moving on to the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

