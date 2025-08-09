“Have a little tact”: Insider criticizes major NASCAR broadcaster for graphic Stewart Friesen crash replay

NASCAR journalist and editor-in-chief for Race Face Digital, Jacob Seelman, fired shots at FOX Sports for highlighting Stewart Friesen’s nerve-chilling crash during a Super DIRTcar Series King of the North event at Autodrome Drummond on July 28. As per Seelman, FOX went as far as showing the crash in slow motion.

The crash left Friesen with serious injuries in his pelvis and right leg. After being checked at a local medical facility in Quebec, the NASCAR Truck Series driver was transferred to a hospital in New York, where he underwent several complex surgeries.

Reflecting on FOX’s depiction of the crash, Seelman wrote on X:

“Really? REALLY FOX? Was it necessary to highlight the violence of Stewart Friesen's dirt modified crash - not just twice, but SLOW-MOED the second time?”

“As if it hasn't been seen enough already, but man...have a little tact. The guy was seriously injured. Frustrating,” he added.

Needless to say, Friesen will not be able to continue racing for the remainder of the season. As per the latest news, Kaden Honeycutt will pilot Friesen’s No. 52 Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota for the rest of the season.

“While I continue to recover, it was important for us to put someone in our truck that can help us compete at the highest level,” Friesen said in a statement. “I know Kaden will deliver strong performance in our truck and allow us to continue to run for the owner’s championship.”

That being said, Cup Series driver Christopher Bell drove the No. 52 just for this Friday’s (August 8) race at Watkins Glen. He finished the race fourth behind winner Corey Heim, Daniel Hemric, and Gio Ruggiero. Honeycutt will drive the car starting at Richmond on August 15.

Kaden Honeycutt opens up about his newly landed NASCAR deal with Halmar Friesen Racing

NASCAR Truck Series driver Kaden Honeycutt was elated to land a deal with the No. 52 Halmar Friesen Racing team, which has already made the playoffs. Thanks to Stewart Friesen’s victory at Michigan earlier this year.

“It’s an honor to be able to fill in for Stewart for the rest of the season and help give his team a chance at the owner’s championship, which they earned,” Honeycutt said in a statement. “I’m excited to compete in contending, race-winning equipment as I pursue a title this season.

“We are going to work hard to have a solid final eight races of the season and continue to deliver great results for Stewart, his family and this organization.”

Earlier this week, Kaden Honeycutt abruptly parted ways with Niece Motorsports as he has reportedly signed with another team and a different OEM for the 2026 season. Bayley Currey will drive in his place for the final eight NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races of the year.

