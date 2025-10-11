“Have to probably talk to the JGR guys”: Chase Briscoe eyes ARCA Series to reconnect with his “core fanbase”

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe said he wants to run an ARCA event at Salem Speedway, which took place earlier this year. When the entry list for the Kentuckiana Ford Dealers ARCA 200 came out on X, Briscoe commented, expressing his desire to compete in the event.

Briscoe’s hometown, Mitchell, is about a 30-minute drive from Salem Speedway, where he has made two previous starts for Cunningham Motorsports, which shut down at the end of the 2017 ARCA Racing Series season. In those two starts, the JGR standout bagged a fifth- and a sixth-place finish.

However, Briscoe has never tasted victory at the 0.555-mile-long paved oval racetrack. Ideally, the JGR star would run both at Salem and World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in 2026, but he would first need to speak with the people at Joe Gibbs Racing.

“I definitely wanna do it,” Chase Briscoe told Frontstretch during an interview at Charlotte Motor Speedway last week. “I’d have to probably talk to the JGR guys. I think (Steve) DeSouza’s who runs the ARCA program. Actually, I’ve kinda floated it to him and told him, ‘Hey, I wanna do this.’ So yeah, I’d love to do it.”

”It’s not gonna do anything for me, right? But I just wanna go and race in front of my core fanbase. … It’d be cool to just race in front of a lot of fans of mine that don’t get to go anywhere else. Hopefully it’ll work out,” he added.

For now, Briscoe’s focus is on winning the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series championship. He is among the eight drivers who will contend for the titular win this coming Sunday (October 12) at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Named the South Point 400, the 267-lap event will be televised on USA with radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Chase Briscoe battles sickness during Round of 12 finale at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Chase Briscoe bagged a P15 last week at the iconic Charlotte ROVAL. That was enough for him to make the cut for the upcoming Round of 8 segment. As of now, the driver ranks eighth in the playoff standings with a 14-point deficit on the cutoff line.

However, Briscoe’s run throughout the day wasn’t without hurdles as he fell sick inside the cockpit of his No. 19 Toyota Camry XSE. Things got so bad that he had to ask his team for medication during the event. As reported by Catchfence, the driver was feeling nauseous.

“Chase Briscoe is battling nasuea and has asked team for some medication, if avaliable,” reported Chris Knight of Catchfence through a one-liner on X, formerly known as Twitter.

All of that happened at the end of Stage 1. Leigh Diffey, a sportscaster for NBC Sports, announced that his team provided Briscoe an ice pack to ease the situation. Notably, he had entered the race 21 points above the cutoff line.

