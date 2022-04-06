"Having that edge is something that will make him popular" - Kevin Harvick likes Ross Chastain's 'I don't give a sh*t' attitude

Kevin Harvick, veteran driver of the No. 4 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing, seems to be a fan of young drivers showing their aggressiveness on the tracks.

Harvick was among those who have praised Ross Chastain’s aggressive move on the last lap at COTA that earned him a win. The 2014 champion was quite impressed with Ross Chastain and his teammate Chase Briscoe.

Kevin Harvick described Chastain as a super aggressive driver, and he also went on to compliment him for how he balances his aggressiveness without wrecking. Harvick placed Chastain and Briscoe at the same level as equally talented drivers.

In a media interaction with FOX’s Bob Pockrass, the motor sports journalist compared Ross’ aggressive driving to that of the younger Harvick. Harvick agreed, saying:

“That’s important to have that flair and that fire because that’s what’s going to set you aside from everybody else. Having some of that personality and that I-don’t-give-a-s*** attitude about what happens and if you don’t like it, sorry — having that edge is something that will make him popular because of the way that he races.”

He went on to encourage Briscoe to continue with the same attitude, stating:

“He doesn’t have to do anything else. Just race like that, and the people will gravitate toward you because it’s exciting to watch, and you’re winning.”

Have Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott figured out how to beat their rivals?

Following a heated feud with another young driver, Chase Elliott, on aggressive racing, his comments on Briscoe and Ross Chastain were somewhat surprising.

The heated dispute between Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott began at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 18, 2021. The short-track race sired a feud that affected the rest of the races for the two drivers.

On Twitter, WSB TV updated the heated confrontation between the drivers.

During the late-laps of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Harvick made contact with the No. 9 driver throwing him out of the winning grid.

After some time, Elliot was back hunting for Harvick before finally making his move, blocking Harvick and giving his teammate Kyle Larson a chance to take the victory lane. The aggression went beyond the tracks to a one-on-one confrontation at the driver’s garage, where Harvick promised to make a comeback on Elliott.

The feud went on for several races before NASCAR could chime in and cool the tension between the two drivers. Since the start of the 2022 season, everything seems cool between them as there haven't been any signs of further hostility.

