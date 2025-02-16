"He would absolutely love to run": Samantha Busch weighs in on husband Kyle Busch securing an Indy 500 ride

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch's wife Samantha Busch recently expressed her feelings on her husband wanting to compete in the iconic Indy 500 of the NTT IndyCar Series. Busch is one of the top athletes in American Motorsports, and an Indy 500 win would be another feather in the cap of his towering achievements.

Kyle Busch, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, has 231 NASCAR wins, including 63 in the Cup Series, ranking ninth all-time. Piloting Richard Childress Racing's #8 Chevy, he also holds records in the Xfinity and Truck Series, highlighted by his dominant 2009 Xfinity championship season with nine victories.

Recently, a fan asked Samantha Busch about the possibility of her husband participating in the iconic IndyCar event held at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS).

"Just wondering if @KyleBusch has found a ride for Indy500? I watched him on @PatMcAfeeShow and Pat said find a car and he would pay for him to race" the fan asked.

Responding to the fan, the Cup champion's wife said:

"I wish he would absolutely love to run the Indy 500 🏁"

Busch has yet to compete in the IndyCar Series, unlike his Cup rival Kyle Larson, who attempted the double last season. Though Busch once took a ride in an IndyCar with 2004 champion Tony Kanaan, he has no other experience in the discipline and has not pursued a competitive entry.

Xfinity Series champion Kyle Busch and his wife, Samantha, recently celebrated nearly 14 years of marriage. The couple, who began dating in 2008, got married on December 31, 2010, in Chicago’s Holy Name Cathedral. They share two children, Brexton (born in 2015) and Lennix (born in 2022).

Could we see the NASCAR legend make the jump to the IndyCar Series? Let us know in the comments!

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha reveals ‘Race Day Outfit Inspo’ from her brand’s latest collection ahead of Daytona 500

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha recently shared race day outfit ideas from her clothing line, Shop Samantha Busch. Her brand, known for stylish, racing-themed apparel, has gained popularity among NASCAR fans. Posting to her 250K Instagram followers, she highlighted trendy looks for the 2025 Cup Series season and wrote:

"🏁 Ready to turn heads at the next race? 🏁Check out these fun race day-inspired outfits from our latest collection @ShopSamanthaBusch 💖 Whether you’re trackside or watching from home we have styles for every occasion."

"We believe fashion is for everyone, which is why many of our pieces come in inclusive sizing. And don’t forget the little fans—our kids’ line ensures the whole family can show their racing spirit! Explore the full collection and gear up for race day at samanthabusch.com 🏁💖"

Meanwhile, the Daytona 500 on Sunday was changed to 1:30 PM ET from its original time of 2:30 PM ET. Catch the race live on FOX and SiriusXM.

