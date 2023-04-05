“He did absolutely nothing wrong”: Justin Marks defends Ross Chastain from Christopher Bell’s ‘wrecking ball’ comments

Ross Chastain was described as a 'wrecking ball' by Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell last Sunday, in the aftermath of the Toyota Owners 400.

The NASCAR Cup Series race, which took place at Richmond Raceway in Virginia, saw Bell put the blame on Chastain for causing him to run into the back of William Byron's car. Due to the reputation the Florida native has managed to make for himself, Bell was instantly seen criticizing Chastain for going three wide into the corner.

Without looking at the replays despite the limited field of view drivers have from the cars, the #20 Toyota Camry TRD driver did not hold back in post-race interviews.

However, upon later inspection of the replays, Christopher Bell issued an apology to William Byron, taking the blame for spinning the latter out. Despite apologizing on Twitter to the Hendrick Motorsports driver, Bell did not mention Chastain in his latter comments.

Justin Marks, the co-owner of Trackhouse Racing, the team fielding the #1 Chevy driven by Chastain, did not take kindly to this. Marks went on to defend his driver on the subsequent episode of SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and said:

"The fact of the matter is that he did absolutely nothing wrong and I think to run to a microphone and to make a statement like that when you haven't even looked at the replay, it's just super lazy. It's part of the sport, part of some of the personalities we have in the sport right now which is great."

Fans have a light-hearted take on Christopher Bell accusing Ross Chastain of causing a crash at Richmond Raceway

Fans of the NASCAR Cup Series were quick to accuse Ross Chastain of several things on social media after Christopher Bell was seen calling him out at Richmond Raceway.

In a wreck that Chastain wasn't involved in, but ended up being blamed for due to his reputation, fans put the #1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver amidst the most popular controversies in the sport.

Here are some of the best reactions:

NASCAR goes live from the Bristol Motor Speedway this Sunday for the Food City Dirt Race. The 250-lap-long event will go live on April 9 at 7:00 pm ET.

