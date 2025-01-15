"He absolutely has what it takes to win": NASCAR driver's new boss delivers clear success message despite a "stout" landscape

Young’s Motorsports has officially announced Anthony Alfredo as its driver for the No. 42 entry in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The January 14, 2025 announcement confirmed that he will join the team with Dude Wipes and RANDCO Industries sponsorships.

Alfredo brings four years of experience in the Xfinity Series, having driven for Our Motorsports in 2024, where he finished 15th in the championship standings. Team Principal Tyler Young expressed confidence in him, acknowledging the tough competition in the series but believing in his ability to contend for victories (via Jayski):

"Anthony is a wheelman. The Xfinity Series competition is stout, but he absolutely has what it takes to win in this field. We are pumped to continue growing our program with him this season. Anthony’s ability to stay focused and deliver results under pressure will be key for us. He’s not just here to fill a seat—he’s here to lead us to victory.”

The No. 42 car, now assigned to Alfredo, was previously driven by Leland Honeyman Jr., who ended the 2024 season with an average finish of 23.5—significantly lower than Alfredo’s performance metrics.

Anthony Alfredo to attempt the Daytona 500 with NASCAR's Beard Motorsports

In addition to joining Young’s Motorsports for the 2025 Xfinity season, Anthony Alfredo will also attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500 with Beard Motorsports. He will drive the No. 62 Fortify Building Solutions Chevrolet, marking his third overall attempt at qualifying.

Beard Motorsports, a family-owned team founded by the late Mark Beard Sr., has competed in NASCAR's top series for nine seasons and will make its seventh Daytona 500 start since its debut in 2017. Alfredo expressed his gratitude for the opportunity (via Racing America):

“The NASCAR Cup Series is the goal for every driver that goes the NASCAR route. The Beards gave me this chance to race for them last year and I couldn’t be happier to be back competing with them again in 2025. They are such a great family and the team does a great job bringing fast cars to the track. We learned a lot together in 2024 and I think it will be a difference-maker for us going into this season."

"And to further this relationship with Fortify Building Solutions is an amazing opportunity. It’s a relationship that means a lot to me, given my family’s background in the metal building construction industry," he added.

In his previous three NASCAR Cup Series races with Beard Motorsports, Alfredo achieved a career-best finish of 6th place in the GEICO 500 at Talladega.

