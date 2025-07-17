“He has to be more aggressive”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. issues wake-up call for Daniel Suarez days after news of Trackhouse exit

Dale Earnhardt Jr. weighed in on what Daniel Suarez needs to do amid his imminent departure from Trackhouse Racing. The Cup Series veteran explained how Suarez has to find ways to 'stand out.

The Mexican driver is without a seat for 2026, and his prospects don't look optimistic. However, RFK Racing may open up a seat in 2026, as the team is set to field a third entry using Rick Ware Racing's charter.

Even if it's a step down compared to Trackhouse, Suarez hasn't mustered much faith to warrant the seat. He hasn't scored a top-10 result in nine races, while his teammates Shane van Gisbergen and Ross Chastain have locked in their playoff spots, racking up four wins for the team.

Reflecting upon the same, Earnhardt said (via YouTube/Dale Jr Download, 49:20 onwards):

"I think he has to be more aggresive. You cannot tell a race car driver to try harder, they're all at the limit. But yeah, I think he needs to put his foot down, have a little edge to him, which he does (but) he can get lost, you can lose him in the story."

"This is true for lots of drivers in the series. You've got to be careful not to get lost in the story. Every race is an opportunity to stand out and you've got to standout," he added.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently fielded Daniel Suarez in JR Motorsports' No.9 Chevrolet at Mexico, where the Monterrey native ultimately reached victory lane after starting dead last in a 39-car field. JRM's polesitter for the event, Connor Zilisch, is rumoured to step in for Suarez at Trackhouse next season.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. critiques Daniel Suarez-Ross Chastain clash at Sonoma

Dale Earnhardt Jr. didn't hold back in analyzing Daniel Suarez's clash with Ross Chastain in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, July 13. He acknowledged Chastain's mistake, but insisted that Suarez is partly to blame for the shunt.

Halfway through Stage 2, the #1 driver went late on the brakes and spun out Suarez from his 14th-place run, prompting the latter to issue a warning over team radio.

Earnhardt outlined his take on the matter, saying (via YouTube/Dale Jr Download, 41:58 onwards):

"You block, You pay. And while Chastain is the one who f**ked up here, he made a mistake.....but if the 99 doesn't block, he doesn't get run over. More than likely, he can battle around the outside and maintain and hold the spot through the front straightaway."

The clash marked the second time in two races where Chastain earned the wrath of his rivals. He similarly spun out Joey Logano in the Chicago Street Race, leading to a post-race confrontation.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., meanwhile, was accused of 'Josh Berry fandom' after he backed the driver for his on-track incidents at Sonoma.

Vignesh Kanna

