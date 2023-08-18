“He already abused me once”: Kenny Wallace talks about his battle with Tony Stewart at the SRX Racing Championship 

Tony Stewart is an important figure in the SRX Racing Championship. He was joined by some of the most notable racing legends at the Thursday Night Thunder at the Lucas Oil Speedway.

Retired NASCAR driver, Kenny Wallace joined Stewart at the Thursday Night Thunder as well. After the race, Wallace stated that he would love to race again in the series and enjoyed racing alongside Tony Stewart.

"I could feel his temperament. At the time I'm running like fourth or fifth and came to the front and he was going and I'm like 'go' cause he already abused me once and I said 'okay you go' and then the caution came out..." Wallace said (via Matt Weaver/ Twitter).

Stewart and Wallace were also seen hugging each other after racing against each other at the Thursday Night Thunder.

Ryan Newman won the 2023 SRX Championship at the Lucas Oil Speedway and Jonathan Davenport won the Thursday Night Thunder.

Tony Stewart plans to expand SRX Series

Tony Stewart, the 2021 Superstar Racing Experience champion and co-founder of the series, outlined the challenges in the growth of the series. He explained that it has staffing shortages and financial constraints.

Talking to Autoweek on Wednesday, he said:

“I think it would look like a 20- to 24-car field each week. I definitely would be interested in an 8-to-10-week schedule.”

Stewart also talked about SRX2.0 and the possibility of expanding the series overseas during the winter season.

“We have a little bit of interest from overseas to bring the SRX series over there,” he said.

He continued:

"...In the winter, when everybody's got downtime, we could go somewhere nice and warm and have a lot of fun doing the same show that we do here in the U.S.”

SRX is an international racing series where racing divers from different racing series battle with each other in the cars set up by the series. Stewart believes 10 overseas races would be ideal for the series.