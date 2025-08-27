"He didn't do anything": Bubba Wallace's spotter questions Ryan Blaney's 13th to 1st storyline from Daytona

Ryan Blaney recently emerged victorious at Daytona after a series of sensational superspeedway passing display. The Team Penske driver went from 13th place to 1st in a span of two laps towards the end to earn his second win of the year.

Ad

This marked Blaney's fifth win on superspeedways, with him jumping a lot of places in the last few minutes of the race becoming a major storyline.

However, Bubba Wallace's spotter Freddie Kraft didn't buy the 13th-to-1st aspect of his win. Speaking on the latest episode of the Door Bumper Clear podcast, Kraft said:

"Ryan Blaney was 13th with two to go and wins the race and they're like, 'Oh, what a run.' And I'm like, 'He didn't do anything.' The seas kind of parted for him where he pushed the hell out of the #41, got him to the front row then the #41 and #7 start blocking each other and Ryan just sees part. Next thing you know Ryan's leading race and he's got to block a little bit down the front for the win." [10:30]

Ad

Trending

Kraft's opinion was challenged by his co-host Tommy Baldwin. He claimed that Ryan Blaney elected to go to the third groove which worked in his favor.

Adding his take on the subject, the show's guest, Jeff Gluck mentioned how fans perceived Blaney's 13th-to-1st wonder.

"Everybody thinks of Dale Sr. at Tallaladega in the last few laps of his final win, being able to carve up through the field and we think about the older generation of plate racing and how you'd see guys drop to the back and then the great plate racers could figure out how to take runs and go. And even if it was the perfect storm," Gluck described.

Ad

Ad

Ryan Blaney winning at Daytona in the end weakens fuel-mileage route as per NASCAR insiders

Talking further about the race at Daytona, Tommy Baldwin shared his opinion on why the race was 'really good.' The first factor he mentioned was fuel mileage and how so many drivers decided to let go of fuel mileage. The second factor he mentioned was the playoff system since four to five drivers fighting at the end of the race needed the win to advance to the playoffs.

Ad

Baldwin then went on to give his opinion on the current state of superspeedway racing as he said it has become 'very technical.' He mentioned that people are beginning to understand that saving fuel isn't 'necessarily the thing to do.'

Freddie Kraft added that drivers turn towards saving fuel because they cannot pass. But now, there's a little change in philosophy of the car so there's more racing. He mentioned how Ryan Blaney went from 13th to 1st in two laps to back his claim.

Ad

"Now you don't have to put such an emphasis on being the first one off pit road, being the guy that's in control at the end because, now we've seen you can come from kind of anywhere as long as it gets as long as it gets as racy as it did," Kraft described. [14:00]

Having said that, he claimed that if there were different leaders who were already locked into the playoffs, it would've been 'a completely different race.'

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shaharyar Shaharyar is one of the most experienced NASCAR journalists at Sportskeeda, having also worked in the motorsports journalism industry for over 3 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked with Essentially Sports.



In addition to watching as many races as possible and tracking all the storylines on raceday, he aims to be attentive and objective in his reportage by cross-referencing all the information he obtains with multiple sources. Shaharyar also tries to be empathetic with his coverage and understand the emotions of athletes and fans alike.



Although he admires Max Verstappen due to the hard work that has gone behind his recent dominance, he also has a soft spot for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari. Having covered NASCAR for quite some time, Shaharyar is resigned to the fact that it will struggle to eclipse F1 due to its old-school nature, though he believes the series has its own merits, just as F1 has limitations.



Shaharyar is also an indie filmmaker and his spare time is largely spent on that field either writing, directing, or editing a story or a project to make it come to life. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.