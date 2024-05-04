"He is having an awful season" - NASCAR insiders react to Jimmie Johnson's continued Next Gen struggles following fourth appearance at Kansas

Jimmie Johnson will return to the racetrack in Kansas for his fourth race of the season, but experts aren't in approval of the move.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Johnson hung his helmet and parted ways with the race track at the end of the 2020 season, bringing an end to his legendary career. After purchasing ownership stakes in Petty GMS Motorsports in 2022, Johnson fielded his own team in the Cup Series in 2023.

The 49-year-old driver made three honorary appearances for his team, Legacy Motor Club, in the 2023 season, not finishing above 31st in any of the races. Johnson has once again returned to the race track on a part-time schedule this season, and fans aren't having it this time around.

His three outings in Daytona, Texas and Dover ended 28th, 29th and 28th respectively. Thta has led to a belief within the community that Jimmie Johnson might be tainting his own legacy with a return the Hall of Famer didn't need.

With Johnson set to make his fourth start of the season in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, Barstool analysts Large and Quigs voiced their concerns.

In a recent episode of Rubbin Is Racing podcast, Quigs said:

"I just think he wants to compete. If it was an actual season of a driver that really is trying to win, he really is having an awful season. And a miserable one.

"The way he's been out early in a lot of the races he has ran. He's got his own teammates taking him out in some of them. And last weekend, I don't think he had any real issues, or got caught up in any wrecks.

"I just look at one point and he's like five, six laps down. That is not the level where Jimmie Johnson wants to be competing at."

Analysts highlight Jimmie Johnson's struggles with the Next Gen car

NASCAR introduced the Next Gen vehicle in 2022. According to experts, the former HMS driver has struggled adapting to the new generation of NASCAR vehicle.

Large emphasized the importance of consistency in mastering the new vehicle, expressing doubts about Johnson's ability to reclaim his former dominance on the track. He said:

"This is the first back-to-back we will see him race. But without the consistency of really getting his feet underneath him in this Next Gen car, I don't think he's going to be able to make that leap up to the top of the field, where his whole career he basically spent.

"I mean the guy is on the Rushmore for the most part. I don't know how he goes home and feels good about himself. I'm not sure he does."

Jimmie Johnson's most recent outing at Dover Motor Speedway ended in 28th position.