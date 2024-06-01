“He is the best all around”: Kyle Larson invited to NITROCROSS by Travis Pastrana

With his impressive display in the Indy 500, Kyle Larson proved yet again that he is a generational talent in racecar driving. Larson is someone who has accomplished a lot in various disciplines of racecar driving, such as NASCAR, dirt cars, or late models.

But there's one form of racecar driving that the Hendrick Motorsports driver is yet to try his hand at, one that Travis Pastrana recently said he wants him to. When questioned about which driver he would most like to see at Nitrocross, the multi-talented stunt driver and motorsports driver answered by naming Larson. While naming him, Pastrana also heaped heavy praise on him.

"Kyle Larson. I think if I get one driver, everyone in America believes that he is the best all-around driver, at least the best all-around American driver that's ever existed. And man, would it be cool to have him out to Nitrocross," Pastrana said.

Trending

Expand Tweet

It's worth mentioning that if Kyle Larson decides to run a race in Nitrocross, he wouldn't be the first of his peers to do so. In 2022, Larson's Hendrick teammate, Chase Elliott, ran in the Nitro Rallycross.

Kyle Petty hails Larson as a rare talent

During an appearance on "Out of the Groove", Kyle Petty spoke about the talent of Kyle Larson and the few racecar drivers that are in that league. Petty claimed that drivers like Tim Richmond, Kyle Busch, and Larson are the ones who can get it done regardless of the form of racecar driving they're challenged in.

Having said that, Petty spoke about the career trajectories of the three, with Richmond coming from IndyCar to NASCAR, and Busch never venturing too far out of stock cars, with Larson being "a little bit different."

“He is in that top when I look at it, he is in that top 0.001% of great race car drivers who can do anything any time and can not only do it but can win,” Petty claimed about Larson. [9:45]

At 31 years of age, Kyle Larson has already won a Cup with over 40 wins to his name across the three tiers of the sport so far. Along with that, he is also a winner of many prestigious events in the dirt world, having won the likes of the Chili Bowl, Knoxville Nationals, Kings Royal, and more. He was recently named the Rookie of the Year after his impressive performance in his first Indy 500, for which he qualified in 5th place. All of these achievements and statistics suggest that Larson is a living legend of American racecar driving.