“He blamed me for the wreck for 10 years”: Kyle Busch recalls how his grandma ended the rift between him and Kurt Busch

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch recently revealed that he had a major rift with his brother Kurt Busch, which was later resolved by their grandma's intervention.

The tension between the brothers stemmed from a racing incident where they wrecked each other in the 2007 NASCAR All-Star race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Almost 16 years ago, Kyle drove the #5 HMS Chevy while Kurt was in the #2 Penske. Kyle went down on the inside, going three-wide before battling his brother for the second spot. They ended up wrecking each other and missing out on a one-million-dollar payday.

The racing incident affected their relationship as Kyle recalled they didn't talk to each other for more than a year, and took over a decade to reconcile.

"He [Kurt] blamed me for the wreck for about 10 years and then he finally came around and admitted that he crashed me in that wreck and that it was his fault," Kyle Busch said on Cars & Culture with Jason Stein.

Kyle went on to add that it was an event at their grandma's place where they broke the ice, agreeing to disagree on the matter.

"We didn't talk for a year, a year and a half, Kurt and I after the crash, we didn't talk at all. I hated him. And we finally came to somewhat of an agreement to disagree and it was Grandma, was like 'Look I want to have my Birthday or Thanksgiving dinner' one or the other 'And I want you both to be there...'"

The Busch Brothers in 2019

While they were talking to each other, it was only after Kurt Busch accepted his mistake that their relationship was mended.

"So we were there together and we had dinner with Grandma, So that was kind of finally when we started talking again. And our relationship's gone back and we've been good since. But finally, when he admitted that he crashed me, I was like 'Okay we can be brothers again'," Kyle concluded.

Kyle Busch confident in Richard Childress Racing despite recent setbacks

The #8 Chevy driver got off to a dream start in his debut season with RCR, winning in his second outing. He added two more victories this season and was considered a championship favorite. However, his results in recent races have affected his momentum heading into the playoff season.

In the last five rounds, Kyle Busch has finished outside the top 20 four times. While the RCR Chevy has the pace to be competitive, mechanical issues have let the driver down.

"My confidence is high. I like the group and the stuff that we do and the philosophies and the ideas and what we learnt and all of that stuff. It's all really good," he said (via Racer.com).

Kyle Busch will line up on the fifth row for the Cup race at Watkins Glen, aiming for a solid result before heading into the NASCAR playoffs.