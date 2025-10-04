“He bows down to anything”: Fans make their feelings clear on Brad Keselowski’s big claim about NASCAR

Brad Keselowski sided with NASCAR amid its ongoing legal battle against 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports. On Friday, October 3, NASCAR filed for summary judgment in its litigation against the two teams that did not sign the latest charter deal.

Keselowski, who has been driving full-time in the Cup Series for over a decade, feels that NASCAR is not a monopoly in the racing industry. Citing how he was allowed to compete in the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) back in 2023, the RFK Racing owner-driver stated in the governing body’s new filing (quoted by Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal),

“I was approached by a short-track series called Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) about driving in SRX races. I raced in the entire SRX series season (six races) in 2023. ... NASCAR did not prohibit my participation in the SRX series."

Adam Stern @A_S12 .@Keselowski in new @NASCAR filing tonight: "I was approached by a short-track series called Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) about driving in SRX races. I raced in the entire SRX series season (six races) in 2023. ... NASCAR did not prohibit my participation in the SRX series."

The fans on X reacted to Brad Keselowski’s stance shortly after. Stating that the driver lacked a backbone, one of them commented,

“Let’s be honest @keselowski bows down to anything nascar these days. He has no backbone anymore.”

“@keselowski what did nascar offer you to do this why try to ruin what the 2 teams are trying to do to help the sport,” said another.

Here are a few other reactions to what Brad Keselowski said in the newest filing:

“SRX was not the same as NASCAR & not a competitor of NASCAR,” a fan commented. “They are also nonexistent. However, I do think the SRX cars actually had more horsepower than the Cup cars,” a fan wrote.

“The drivers did have to pay a percentage of their appearance fee to Nascar though,” another typed.

“Can someone follow up with him on where SRX is now and which cup car chassis he used?” a fan wrote.

“BK siding with the bad guys,” added another.

The final trial date for the ongoing lawsuit has been scheduled for December 1. If 23XI and FRM lose, they will also lose their charter status. And if that happens, competing as open teams would be their only option moving forward.

For now, all eyes are on Charlotte Motor Speedway for the upcoming Bank of America ROVAL 400 playoff event. Brad Keselowski is not in the playoff picture this year, but he can still compete for a win, his first of the season. Fans can watch the race live on USA (October 5, 3 pm ET) or listen to its exclusive radio coverage on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Brad Keselowski weighs in on the current NASCAR playoff format, calls it “unhealthy”

Former Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski has been in the game for nearly two decades. So, he has witnessed the best and the worst of both systems: the old 36-race full-season points format and the current 10-race elimination-style playoff format.

Keselowski prefers something different as he thinks the 10-race segment is unhealthy for the sport. Detailing his views during an interview with Jeff Gluck of The Athletic, the driver said,

“The whole playoff thing has to go away. The nuance of having 10 races that are more important than 20-some others is very unhealthy for the sport. It’s demeaning to the other tracks and races.”

“And unfortunately, those 10 races that are supposed to mean more are in direct competition with other sports. It muddies the water. It’s not working for the sport,” Brad Keselowski further added.

NASCAR is currently in talks with its dedicated playoff committee, which consists of former drivers, media partners, team owners, manufacturers, and track representatives, to determine if the playoff format should be tweaked for the years to come.

