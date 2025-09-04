“He came without a checkbook”: Ken Schrader makes his feelings known on Chase Briscoe’s ‘refreshing’ NASCAR success 

NASCAR veteran Ken Schrader has a high regard for Chase Briscoe, the driver of the No. 19 for Joe Gibbs Racing. Hailing from a family of racers, the Mitchell, Indiana, native made the NASCAR Cup Series full-time in 2021, with no financial backing, be it from his family or a big-shot sponsor. And that’s exactly what impressed Schrader the most.2025 is shaping up to be a stellar season for Chase Briscoe. In his maiden year with Joe Gibbs Racing, Briscoe made the playoffs, thanks to his wins at Pocono and, most recently, at Darlington Raceway. The driver currently sits at the top of the leaderboard with 13 top-10s, 11 top-fives, and six poles to his name.Dirty Mo Media, through their official X account, shared snippets of what Schrader said during one of the episodes of the Herm &amp; Schrader Show.“Six poles this year...Chase Briscoe... it's very refreshing. Because he came without a checkbook. Started when he was 13, I think...13 or 14... but he was working in a shop, doing everything he could and wound up getting a chance and here he is!”Briscoe rose to the limelight, winning the ARCA Menards Series title in 2016 with Cunningham Motorsports. The following year, he landed a full-time Truck Series ride with the now-defunct Brad Keselowski Racing in the No. 29 Ford.Upon the closure of BKR in 2018, Briscoe started racing part-time in the Xfinity Series, splitting his time between Roush Fenway Racing (No. 60) and Stewart-Haas Racing (No. 98). That year itself, Briscoe earned his first series victory at Charlotte Motor Speedway with SHR, which is now defunct as well.In 2019, Chase Briscoe moved to a full-time ride with SHR in the Xfinity Series. Following an impressive stint with the team, highlighted by 11 wins, Briscoe secured his first full-time contract in the NASCAR Cup Series with Stewart-Haas. He bagged the prestigious Sunoco Rookie of the Year award that year.In 2022, his second full season of Cup racing, Briscoe made the Cup Series playoffs for the first time. He ended the season ninth in points. Notably, Briscoe has been qualifying for the playoffs every year since then.Brad Keselowski’s spotter reveals what Chase Briscoe needs to be a NASCAR championOne race into the 2025 playoffs, Chase Briscoe is vying for his maiden NASCAR Cup Series championship. Ahead of the second race of the segment, which will be hosted by Madison’s World Wide Technology Raceway this coming Sunday, Brad Keselowski’s spotter, TJ Majors, opened up about what Briscoe needs to bag the ultimate honor.“Chase has had a lot of speed this year,” Majors said in a statement. “I do wonder if the consistency can stay there all throughout the playoffs. I think he’s proven, I mean, there were a lot of unknowns about Chase going into this.”“He just needs to when the race comes around, when he’s going to be an eighth-place car, he needs to try to run eighth and take his fifth, sixth or seventh and not try to force something and get himself in trouble. If he can do that and manage some situations, Chase can make a deep run in these playoffs,” he added.For now, all eyes are on World Wide Technology Raceway. Named the Enjoy Illinois 300, the 240-lap event will stream live on USA, 7:30 pm ET onwards, with exclusive radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.