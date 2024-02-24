“He can be very powerful”: Denny Hamlin predicts Ryan Blaney to be one of NASCAR’s heavyweights in near future

NASCAR luminary and Joe Gibbs Racing stalwart Denny Hamlin has backed reigning Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney to be among the sport's heavyweights in the near future.

After a brilliant 2023 campaign, which culminated with a historic Cup Series championship win for Blaney, the Team Penske driver enters the 2024 season with one goal: to defend his crown. Last season, the 30-year-old became the third driver in four seasons to be crowned a Cup champion under the age of 30.

Here's what Hamlin had to say about Blaney recently (via NBC Sports):

"I think he’s [Ryan Blaney] certainly enough of a veteran and enough of a young guy that’s got a runway ahead of him that he has that voice and can be very powerful within our sport if he chooses to do that. I hope he does.

"I think he’s going to be a huge asset to this sport. Kevin’s (Harvick) gone, I’ll be gone in a few years, and Martin (Truex Jr.) will be gone in a few years. You’ve got to have that next group be willing to step up. I think Ryan definitely could be that guy if he so chooses, but if not, there’s others that maybe don’t have the stature of accomplishments that could potentially do it as well."

How does Ryan Blaney feel about being a leader of the sport?

On his part, Ryan Blaney has conveyed a tempered resolve, emphasizing his intention to lead in his own distinctive manner. He said:

"I’ve never been one to always raise my hand and speak up with anything that’s on my mind. If I speak out on something, that’s really important to me, and I really have a strong feeling about it. I’ve always thought that less words used the right way is better than a lot of words used for nothing."

The Team Penske driver added:

"I think that’s something I might do a little bit more is maybe bringing up things that I think are important for this sport and bringing them up more, whether it’s internally with NASCAR or if it gets to doing them externally in the public, then maybe I have to, but I’m never going to be one to have a voice just to have a voice."

Ryan Blaney kicked off his 2024 campaign with a 30th-place DNF in the season-opening Daytona 500. Despite winning the second stage of the race, Blaney got caught up in a massive clash, bringing his night to a premature end.