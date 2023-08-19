“He can be a pretty good value for the team”- Dale Earnhardt Jr. gives his take on the Noah Gragson situation

NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt Jr. has added his perspective to the ongoing discussion surrounding the uncertain career trajectory of Cup Series driver Noah Gragson.

Gragson, a driver for Legacy Motor Sports, recently faced significant backlash after his team suspended him indefinitely due to contentious activity on social media.

Gragson's professional fate came into question when Legacy Motor Sports benched him following his involvement in controversial social media incidents. The severity of his suspension led to the appointment of temporary replacements, Josh Berry and Mike Rockenfeller, for upcoming races.

In a candid discussion on his podcast "Dirty Mo Media", Earnhardt Jr. weighed in on Noah Gragson's situation, stating:

"I've been thinking a lot about this, and I think Noah can get back. I think he could. He's good enough, you know."

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s confidence in Noah Gragson's abilities stems from the young driver's past accomplishments in the Xfinity series. He continued:

"He won enough races in the Xfinity series and showed that when he's got it all together in his head and on his shoulders, he could be a pretty good value for the team."

Despite his optimism, Earnhardt Jr. acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding Gragson's situation:

"But honestly, man, I couldn't really tell."

He hinted at the psychological aspect of being sidelined and having to watch one's former car compete, saying:

"Noah's going to probably sit there and watch the #42, and anytime you're replaced or you're out injured or whatever, you kinda watch that car you were driving and you go, 'man, I hope it didn't run better when I drove it.'"

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s comments come at a pivotal moment in Noah Gragson's career, as he grapples with the aftermath of the suspension and the subsequent uncertainty. Such endorsement from a respected figure like Earnhardt Jr. could potentially turn into a major boost for his morale.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. maps out potential path for Noah Gragson's future

Offering his perspective on possible routes for Gragson's career trajectory, the seasoned driver-turned-commentator posed the question:

"Where does he go from here?"

Earnhardt Jr. proposed a prudent approach for Noah Gragson's comeback, considering both the driver's capabilities and the current state of the racing scene. He advised:

"I think that he could actually go into either the Truck or the Xfinity Series."

Given Gragson's track record and experience, a return to either the Truck or Xfinity Series could serve as a strategic move for the young driver.

Taking a realistic view of the situation, Dale Earnhardt Jr. cautioned against jumping into a Cup Series car at this juncture.

"I would not try to get in a Cup car of any caliber," he asserted.

Reflecting on the challenges that Gragson might face in exploring potential opportunities, Earnhardt Jr. acknowledged uncertainty about available openings.

"I don't know what opportunities would even be available," he admitted.

In terms of Gragson's personal development, Dale Earnhardt Jr. emphasized the importance of building back his trust and confidence.

"I think what would be good for him would be to be able to get back to Victory Lane and rebuild his own confidence," Earnhardt Jr. suggested.

As Noah Gragson contemplates his future in the world of NASCAR, it remains to be seen what comes next in the career of the young driver.