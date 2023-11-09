“He can really improve that FOX booth a ton”: Denny Hamlin thinks Kevin Harvick will “push everyone” at FOX sports’ NASCAR broadcast

On the latest episode of his Actions Detrimental podcast, Denny Hamlin explained his belief how Kevin Harvick can push FOX Sports race coverage to another level with his arrival in 2024.

The season finale Phoenix weekend marked the final drive of Harvick’s illustrative career. He announced at the start of the year that this would be his final season as a full-time driver in NASCAR and would join the FOX Sports broadcast booth in 2024.

In the podcast, Hamlin mentioned that despite retiring from the sport Harvick is going to serve NASCAR in some capacity. He believes that the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series can improve the FOX’s technical explanation that was missing this season.

“I just want to say happy retirement. He’s still going to give back to the sport, by being part of the TV. I tell you, he can really improve that FOX booth a ton. I think he’ll push them to be better. From what we’ve seen, NBC, FOX, the big variation in the production that the two have.”

“How much one is really into the nuts and bolts and explaining everything, where as the other is just kind of talking about some stuff. It’s just like, there’s a lot to be gained there in the FOX booth, and I think that Kevin will push everyone to do that, and be better,” Hamlin said as quoted by on3.com.

“I think he’s going to push [Clint] Bowyer” – Denny Hamlin on Kevin Harvick

The former #4 Ford driver will join ex-NASCAR Cup Series driver Clint Bowyer and Mike Joey in the FOX booth.

Further in the podcast, Denny Hamlin said that he is looking forward to seeing how the broadcasters will do a better job next year regarding the coverage and technical explanations. Hamlin hopes for a better viewing experience with the arrival of Harvick.

“So I’m excited to see how that turns out for sure. You’ve got a great base there, so I think that there’s going to be something good that comes there from that. … I think that FOX definitely could be more technical in their explaining of stuff, but he’ll help with that. He’ll no doubt help with that. I think he’s going to push [Clint] Bowyer and those guys to be better. Mike Joy, he’s a great anchor for that program.”

Denny Hamlin admitted that even though Kevin Harvick will appear on TV, he will be missed by him behind the #4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford car at the track.