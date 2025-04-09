"He can be a superstar in the sport": AJ Allmendinger takes credit for bringing Christian Eckes to Kaulig Racing

As Kaulig Racing looked to fill the No. 16 Xfinity Series seat vacated by AJ Allmendinger’s return to the Cup Series in 2025, the veteran himself advocated for his replacement. Speaking candidly to NASCAR, the #16 Kaulig racer revealed that he recommended Christian Eckes to the Kaulig leadership, impressed by the young driver’s Truck Series success.

43-year-old Allmendinger, now racing full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, played a central role in reshaping Kaulig’s Xfinity lineup. In his own words, it was a matter of ensuring the team had a clear future. When team owner Matt Kaulig and president Chris Rice asked for his shortlist of names, one driver stood out for AJ Allmendinger.

"My biggest push to Matt and Chris was, first, what is the direction that they want Kaulig Racing to be? If that direction is to bring in younger guys that could be the future of the race team, then that was the thing to do. Christian was the guy, that I said, ‘If he is available, we should get him,’ Allmendinger said (via NASCAR).

At the time, Eckes was coming off a remarkable Craftsman Truck Series campaign with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing. With four wins and a record-breaking run of 21 consecutive top-10 finishes, the 24-year-old had proven his consistency. He finished the season third in the final standings, six points behind winner Ty Majeski.

Ty Majeski (98) leads Christian Eckes (19) during the Truck Series Toyota 200. Source: Imagn

But until Allmendinger stepped in, Eckes wasn’t sure what his next opportunity would be. That push from Allmendinger led to Kaulig Racing signing Eckes as their new Xfinity Series rookie for 2025, a decision that gave the young driver a long-awaited chance to step up.

"It was starting to get to the point where I was getting a little bit concerned about it. Not necessarily getting stuck, but not knowing what that next opportunity was going to come or if I was just going to be a truck guy. At the time, I was OK with it, but luckily, this opportunity came up," Eckes said (via NASCAR).

The McAnally-Hilgemann Racing stint, he said, had helped him “reinvent” himself, giving him the ability and maturity needed for a move up. Though unsure at one point if he’d ever leave the Truck Series, Eckes said Kaulig’s offer and AJ Allmendinger’s belief helped him commit.

"I’m always going to have an open door": AJ Allmendinger’s mentorship role in Eckes’ transition

Chris Rice carries AJ Allmendinger after winning the 2022 Pennzoil 150. Source: Imagn

As Christian Eckes made the leap, AJ Allmendinger made it a point to remain accessible. While not the type to hover, the veteran ensured his younger teammates knew he was available for guidance. Eckes, for one, took full advantage.

"Christian (Eckes) has shown the last couple of years that he can be a superstar in the sport, and I was really hoping that he would be here...I feel like we talk a lot. I have made it clear to all these guys that are my teammates, I am always going to have an open door, open-book policy. I’m never going to force myself on you...and I will answer the phone every time," Allmendinger said (via NASCAR).

Kaulig Racing president Chris Rice echoed the sentiment, admitting he hadn’t known much about Eckes beforehand. But after watching hours of tape and getting a feel for his mindset, Rice quickly realized that Allmendinger was right and that Eckes was more than ready.

Now, eight races into the 2025 Xfinity season, Eckes is beginning to find his rhythm. He secured a seventh-place finish at Darlington, gaining 17 points on the elimination line, and jumped to 16th in the regular season standings. This was his third top-ten finish, in addition to his two finishes in the top 15.

As for AJ Allmendinger, he has also had a strong start to the NASCAR Cup Series. With two top-10 finishes and 168 points so far, he stands 16th in the standings and is on his way to qualifying for the playoffs for the third time in his career.

