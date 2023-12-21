"He crashed you" - Denny Hamlin’s daughter names 2024 NASCAR Cup drivers in adorable social media post

Denny Hamlin is one driver in the NASCAR Cup Series who has embraced the role of the 'villain' or disrupter in 2023. Despite his on-track actions and off-track opinions splitting the stock car racing fanbase, Hamlin ultimately is a family man and father.

A sneak peek into Denny Hamlin's personal life was on display in a recent video uploaded on Instagram by the #11 Toyota Camry TRD driver. The video showcased Hamlin's daughter naming all the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series drivers due to compete next year.

In an adorable exchange that saw father-daughter play around, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver's daughter pointed out his run-ins with Chase Briscoe. She said:

"Oh cmon, he crashed you."

As Hamlin's daughter tried to remember Chase Briscoe's name, she brought up a run-in the Stewart-Haas Racing driver had with her father. Hamlin replied to the same and said:

"That was years ago."

The incident Denny Hamlin's daughter was talking about in the Instagram video involved Hamlin and the Stewart Haas Racing driver's run-in at the Indianapolis road course during the 2021 Cup Series season. Briscoe was seen turning the Joe Gibbs Racing driver during a restart in the famed quad oval's road racing layout.

An issue with the curbs at the track also involved several cars piling into each other in the infield section, necessitating the unlucky caution and restart for Hamlin.

Denny Hamlin discusses embracing the "villain" role in NASCAR

On a recent episode of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s popular podcast The Dale Jr. Download, Denny Hamlin spoke about how he has fit into his new role in the sport.

Often regarded as a calm and mindful person, the #11 Toyota Camry TRD driver has allowed his personality to shine through in 2023. Planning on doing the same in 2024, Hamlin talked about it, saying:

"What's the worst that could happen? I mean, (Joe) Gibbs fires me? Fine, I'll go drive for myself. What is the worst that can happen if I'm really true to myself."

Whether fans like Hamlin's new persona or not, it does seem like it is here to stay for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, NASCAR goes live from the LA Memorial Coliseum, kicking the 2024 season off with the Busch Light Clash on February 4, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET.

The exhibition-style event will be followed up by the Bluegreen Vacations Duels at Daytona, ultimately leading up to the iconic Daytona 500 regular season opener on February 18.