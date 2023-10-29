"He definitely made one": Sammy Smith on how teammate John Hunter Nemechek 'made an enemy' during Martinsville elimination race

Xfinity Series rookie Sammy Smith, 19, found himself in the spotlight during the penultimate race of the season.

Smith had previously secured a pole position to start with. He was one of many drivers facing a must-win situation to secure a spot in the Playoffs.

The young driver, piloting the No. 18 Toyota Supra, showcased his mettle, leading an impressive 147 out of 256 laps. He also clinched a decisive victory in stage two.

However, despite his valiant efforts, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver ultimately settled for a third-place finish, narrowly missing out on a Championship 4 berth.

Sammy Smith's decision to pit after a lap 176 caution, opting for four fresh tires, proved to be a double-edged sword. While short runs seemed to be the preferred strategy, the aggressive nature of restarts in the latter stages of the race worked against Smith.

Yet, it wasn't just the racing conditions that left a bitter taste in Smith's mouth. A rift emerged between the 19-year-old and his teammate John Hunter Nemechek. The latter had notably already secured his spot in the Championship 4 by the end of the second stage.

According to Sammy Smith, Nemechek's actions on the final restart were what frustrated him.

In Smith's view, Nemechek executed a late block in turn one that effectively shut down his chance to contend for the win in overtime. Speaking to TSN, he said:

"They were telling me that he wasn't going to make any enemies. I asked him if he was going to choose the top, and he said he wasn't going to do that."

He continued:

"I had a good run on him, and he went to block me down to the bottom. He didn't want to make any enemies, but I'm really frustrated right now. He definitely made one. I'm not going to let that one go, and we will see how things go."

Sammy Smith wishes to "have been treated with more respect" by John Hunter Nemechek

When pressed on whether this grudge would carry over to the upcoming race in Phoenix, Sammy Smith said:

"I wouldn't carry it over. I just wish he'd have raced me with more respect."

The disappointment of narrowly missing out on the championship race weighed heavily on the Stewart-Haas driver. He said:

"Very frustrating. Because I think we did everything right. It's just kinda typical for this race for what it brings. Now we just have to move on to next week."

Although he missed out on a Championship 4 spot, Sammy Smith, at the age of 19, has undoubtedly left a mark in his debut season in the Xfinity Series.