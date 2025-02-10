“He about died from water poisoning”: Austin Dillon takes a hilarious jab at Tyler Reddick for making a ‘big deal’ out of weigh-ins

Cup Series driver Austin Dillon revealed how competitor Tyler Reddick prepares himself for weigh-ins in the season. Dillon, speaking with interviewer Andrew Kurland for his show, jokingly discussed the 23XI Racing driver's water intake.

NASCAR drivers must undergo weigh-ins at random points in the season, to ensure that the total weight of the car and driver is a minimum of 3,300 pounds. This also makes sure that all cars operating on the track at every race are at the same weight.

At the beginning of his interview with Kurland, the interviewer called out Dillon for drinking a lot of water, which the driver acknowledged doing for the weigh-ins. When asked if he'd heard of any drivers doing unusual things to help them with the weigh-in process, the Richard Childress Racing driver called out his former teammate:

“Tyler Reddick might be a part of those shenanigans. I think he about died from water poisoning, he drank so much water. He makes a big deal out of it when he drinks a lot of water.”

In an interview from February 2024 with The New York Times, one of Dillon's peers Chase Briscoe also talked about the process of weigh-ins and where the idea of drivers drinking lots of water stemmed from:

"[The weigh-ins are] kind of like the random drug test. Maybe you get everybody’s weight at the beginning of the year, where there are still going to be some games played there. But then you do like randoms in the first five weeks, and just check them to see if they’re close."

"It’s hard now because they make us strip down to our underwear, so there’s really not a whole lot you can do other than drink water."

The #3 RCR driver just completed his first pre-season event, making it to the 24th position for the Cook Out Clash at Bowmany Gray. Austin Dillon did not qualify for the main race, missing out on a spot on the grid by one position.

Austin Dillon shares his feelings about the Daytona 500 race

With the 'Great American Race' set to happen on February 16, Austin Dillon will return to the Daytona International Speedway looking to score his second Daytona 500 victory. The 34-year-old drove his #3 car into the victory lane in 2018, and in a recent video shared by RCR's Instagram account, he discussed the significance of the race to him and the team.

"Every time we go through the tunnel at Daytona, it's just the opportunity. I've been a Daytona 500 champion and I've been very close to second, and I've finished third, couple other really solid finishes. So, to be a two-time Daytona 500 champion would be very special."

"The amount of history that's gone through that place for our family and RCR, it's a special place and I'll always love it," the driver said

Dillon's 2024 appearance at the race ended with the driver starting in 33rd place and ending the race in 37th.

The Daytona 500 will take place following the Daytona Speedweek which includes the Duel at the Daytona on February 13.

