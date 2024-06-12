“He doesn’t have much time left”: Martin Truex Jr. nearing deadline to decide on NASCAR future as per Insider

NASCAR insider Brett Griffin has unveiled a probable deadline for Martin Truex Jr. to make a decision on his future. As per Griffin, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver is expected to decide on his NASCAR future after wrapping up his Nashville run, slated for June 30.

The 2025 season will witness several changes being enforced, with Stewart-Haas Racing shutting down its operations as the current season concludes, leaving its personnel as free agents. The charter agreement is expected to take a new shape since its introduction in 2016, with high odds of the France family's inclusion in the charter purchase, which was prohibited during the initial issue of the agreement.

While many drivers are under the scanner by other teams for a seat in 2025, Martin Truex Jr.'s retirement has been a talking point in the NASCAR community. The #19 Toyota driver teased about parting ways with the sport in 2022 and 2023 but ultimately signed a contract extension with Joe Gibbs Racing.

So far, there has been no confirmation about the 2017 Cup Series champion's retirement. However, Brett Griffin outlined the scarcity of time while he opined that the decision could surface after the Ally 400 race at the Nashville Superspeedway.

"It's up to him and he doesn't have much time left," Griffin said via Dirty Mo Media on X.

"They're putting a deadline on him earlier right now," TJ Majors added.

"I think you know by the week after Nashville," Griffin replied.

In 2022, Truex Jr. announced his return on June 24 and August 5 in 2023. Accordingly, a decision coming between the mentioned dates is highly probable.

Martin Truex Jr.'s decision to stay in NASCAR might hurt Noah Gragson's prospects

Aged 43, Truex Jr. is among the oldest drivers on the NASCAR roster, and theories of his retirement are at their peak in the paddock. Another reason behind such limelight on the JGR driver is SHR's shutdown and their drivers actively scouting for a seat in 2025.

Among them is Noah Gragson, who's observing his first and only year with the North Carolina-based outfit, and according to Brett Griffin, Martin Truex Jr.'s retirement could pave the way for the #10 Ford driver's future with Richard Childress Racing through the charter.

"There's a lot of rumors out there that Noah Gragson and Bass Pro Shops could even be going to RCR [Richard Childress Racing] and that could be an added charter and obviously Bass Pro Shops has ties to Martin [Truex Jr.]. So if Martin does retire, that probably helps Noah's scenario. If he doesn't retire, I think it probably hurts Noah's scenario." Griffin said via Dirty Mo Media on YouTube. (at 1:01.35)

Bass Pro Shops has a long-running relationship with NASCAR. The outdoor gear brand has served as a title sponsor in the sport and currently sponsors Martin Truex Jr. and Austin Dillon for 28 Cup Series races this year. Furthermore, the brand has ties with Noah Gragson since his days with JR Motorsports and the JGR driver's exit could help the Nevada native lock a deal with RCR.

