“He doesn’t need to let me know”: Erik Jones on spotter strategy as NASCAR’s $1,000,000 challenge puts him against LMC teammate

Erik Jones devised a plan for his spotter, Ben Beshore, to follow when he goes head-to-head against his teammate at Legacy Motor Club. In his latest interview, Jones stated that he wants the spotter to withhold information on his rival during the race on Sunday.

Erik Jones has had a decent run so far in the NASCAR In-Season Challenge. He beat Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain in Round 1 and then went on to beat Ricky Stenhouse Jr. of HYAK Motorsports in Round 3. Now, in Round 3, he will be facing Nemechek, who beat Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott in Round 2.

As Jones and his spotter, Beshore, are set to round off against Nemechek, the former wants the latter to follow the same strategy as Round 2. Jones does not want his spotter to overwhelm him with Nemechek's position throughout the same, something he followed in Round 2.

Speaking about this, here's what the #43 driver said:

“I didn’t think or know where Ricky (Stenhouse, Jr., second-round opponent) was all day [at Chicago], and then I drove it into the wall, and I kind of thought we gave that up, and then we crossed the finish line and it wasn’t a very good day and the first thing Ben (Beshore, crew chief) says is ‘well, we beat the 47 (Stenhouse).’

“And I was like, OK, that is cool. I don’t know how. I will want to know right after, for sure, if I’m not aware of where he is at. But he doesn’t need to let me know," he further added. (Via NASCAR.com)

Besides the two Legacy Motor Club drivers, six other drivers are in contention for the million-dollar prize. Ty Dillon will square off against Alex Bowman, Ryan Preece will face Tyler Reddick, and Ty Gibbs will face Zane Smith.

Erik Jones let his feelings known about racing against his LMC teammate ahead of Sonoma

As Erik Jones is gearing up to race against his teammate, John Hunter Nemechek, to race for the $1 million glory, he shared his thoughts. Speaking to the media ahead of Sunday's race, here's what he said:

NASCAR Cup Series driver Erik Jones (43) during qualifying for the Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Race - Source: Imagn

"I would love to give you some big play on it, but it has been business as usual. For me, I'm always pretty good about letting the result be what it is. I never go into a race thinking how I want to run, or how I want to finish. I'm just more run the best race I can run, and then hope the result is going to come with that. So, staying with that." ( Via speedwaydigest.com)

Keeping the In-Season Challenge away, Jones is placed 17th in the regular season standings with 393 points after 19 races. He is yet to win a race and qualify for the playoffs, and has two Top-5s and three Top-10s to his name. His teammate, Nemechek, is in 20th place with 375 points.

