“He don’t wanna lose, he wants to win”: Richard Childress exudes confidence in Kyle Busch for a third NASCAR championship 

Kyle Busch hasn’t won a single race since June 2023. However, his boss and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Childress is confident that the 39-year-old racer has what it takes to win his third NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Childress appeared in a recent episode of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s weekly podcast called the “Dale Jr. Download.” There, he explained how relentless Busch is when it comes to chasing wins.

“He is such an amazing individual,” Childress said of Kyle Busch. “He has a passion for racing; he don't wanna lose. Before the race on Sunday morning, they went and worked on the simulator because he knew he wasn't good- and he wants to win. He's gonna do everything.” (23:00)

Last year was tough for the Las Vegas native as he unfortunately snapped his 19-year streak of delivering at least one victory each season. Busch came close to winning at Daytona last year in August but Harrison Burton ultimately emerged victorious.

Reflecting on Busch’s 2024 campaign, Childress said,

“For him to work and still encourage the employees...he didn't come loose and start cussing and raising hell like some people would think he would be doing.” (23:24)

“He's trying to help us build that thing and I still got confidence that we can win a championship,” he added.

Busch ended up 15th in last Sunday's Clash at Bowman Gray. His next race, i.e., the annual Daytona 500 is scheduled for February 16. Fans can watch him in action on FOX from 2:30 pm ET onwards or listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Richard Childress Racing confirms sponsorship deal for Kyle Busch in 2025

Kyle Busch has landed a multi-year sponsorship with Bank OZK, an industry leader in expert financial services, for his 2025 season in the NASCAR Cup Series. Richard Childress Racing made this announcement through an official statement on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The new partnership will kick off on Sunday, March 23 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The 267-lap event will stream on Fox Sports 1 with live radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. However, Richard Childress Racing is yet to announce which other races Bank OZK will back the Las Vegas native for.

“We’re proud to partner with a true leader in the banking industry,” said Torrey Galida, President of Richard Childress Racing. “Much like everyone here at Richard Childress Racing, Bank OZK has a drive to be the best, to champion teamwork, and to relentlessly pursue excellence.”

“We look forward to welcoming them as a business partner and representing their brand on and off the track this season,” Galida added.

Besides serving as its primary sponsor for multiple races, OZK will also serve as Richard Childress Racing’s banking partner and provide exclusive financial assistance to the North Carolina-based outfit.

