“He even called me daddy”: Ryan Blaney fires back with a playful response to Bubba Wallace’s ‘terrible context’ 

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney recently responded to playful claims of making Bubba Wallace's four-month-old son cry.

Ad

Wallace became a first-time dad with his wife Amanda after the birth of Becks Hayden, who was born in late September last year. He recently shared a picture of Blaney holding over his crying son on X and wrote:

"When [Ryan Blaney] makes your kid cry, you tweet about it. New Miami YouTube vlog out now link in bio 😎"

Blaney reacted to the post and gave the full context behind the picture.

Ad

Trending

"Terrible context. Was crying when I received said son. Fails to mention he and I were chillin on the way home from Miami. I believe he even called me daddy but I ain’t here to stir the pot," Blaney wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Blaney bounced back from his recent struggles with an 11th-place finish at last week's Cup race at Martinsville Raceway in the No. 12 Ford for Team Penske. The 31-year-old suffered three straight DNFs before. Blaney dropped out with engine trouble after leading 124 laps at Homestead-Miami Speedway. His car started smoking on lap 208 while he was in third place and ended up with another DNF after a crash in Las Vegas and an engine failure in Phoenix.

Ad

"These are the people I want behind me" - Ryan Blaney on Team Penske's 'solid' No. 12 crew

Ryan Blaney ended the last season behind defending NASCAR Cup champion and teammate Joey Logano. This year, he is ranked 10th in the Cup points standings. Blaney made two top-10 finishes during the first two races of the season at Daytona and Atlanta and will head to Darlington Raceway this week to aim for his first win this season.

Ad

Sunday's Goodyear 400 will feature NASCAR's Throwback Weekend, and teams will sport retro paint schemes. Blaney will bring back his father Dave Blaney's Xfinity Series throwback scheme. Dave competed in NASCAR between the 1990s and 2000s and won one race in the Xfinity Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2006.

Following his 11th place finish at the 0.526-mile 'Paperclip' in Virginia, Blaney gave a shout out to his Team Penske No. 12 crew.

"These are the people I want behind me. This 12 Crew is solid. We fought all weekend to get back to where we belong - up front. Looking forward to keeping the momentum going into Darlington," Ryan Blaney wrote on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Blaney will drive the yellow and blue colors of Dutch Boys at Darlington. He had bad luck at Darlington last year and was involved in two crashes. The 2023 NASCAR Cup champion, however, had two top-10 finishes at the 1.366-mile track in South Carolina two years ago.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Palak Gupta Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.



To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.



Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.



While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time. Know More