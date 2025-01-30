Monday’s guest for the Door Bumper Clear podcast has been confirmed, said Bubba Wallace’s spotter Freddie Kraft through a recent post on X (formerly known as Twitter). However, he didn’t mention who it would be, but the fan kept guessing in the comments section.

A co-host of the popular NASCAR show produced by Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Dirty Mo Media, Kraft admitted that he had been trying to have this man on the show for quite some time now. On that note, he wrote,

“Monday’s DBC guest is confirmed. Been trying to get this guy on for a couple years now, and he has FINALLY agreed. Coming in right off the bat this year. Can’t wait to back to into the studio.”

“Carl Edwards,” a fan commented.

“Yep,” Kraft replied. We’re both gonna backflip off the table."

Over the past few years, Door Bumper Clear has featured eminent NASCAR personalities like Chris Lambert, Doug Rice, Kip Childress, Leigh Diffey, and renowned NASCAR journalists like Bob Pockrass and Jeff Gluck. Although it's not confirmed whether Carl Edwards will join the DBC roster for its first episode of 2025, a little speculation doesn't hurt.

Edwards competed in NASCAR from 2004 to 2016 and won 28 races, including the crown jewel Coca-Cola 600 and the Southern 500 besides bagging 22 poles. He has been known to celebrate his victories through his iconic backflip, so clearly, Kraft was referring to that celebratory ritual when he said he would “backflip off the table” with the 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee.

NASCAR shows Door Bumper Clear returns in 2025 with a pair of new crew members

The Door Bumper Clear podcast has been significantly overhauled ahead of the 2025 season. As per reports, veteran spotters Brett Griffin and TJ Majors who had been hosting the show since its inception in 2016, will no longer be a part of the show.

Their seats will be taken over by 2002 Daytona 500-winning crew chief Tommy Baldwin and news presenter Karsyn Elledge. Elledge made part-time appearances in the show last season and so this year, she eyes a full-time role.

“Not everyone loves change, and that’s okay,” Kraft said of the shakeup (via Matt Weaver, The Sportsnaut). “I had the choice to rebuild it or let it die. I loved the show and our listeners too much to just let it die. We’re going to have a lot of fun this year. I hope you join Tommy, Karysn and I. After all, it’s fun to have fun.”

The first episode of 2025 is expected to air on February 3, following the season-opening NASCAR Cup Series race at Winston-Salem’s Bowman Gray Stadium, which is scheduled for Sunday, February 2. The 200-lap event will stream live on FOX with radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

However, the 2025 season will officially kick off with the 67th running of the annual Daytona 500, scheduled for February 16. William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports, is the reigning champion of the crown jewel event.

