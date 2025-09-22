“He was flying”: Kyle Larson left in awe of Ryan Blaney-led Team Penske at Loudon

Kyle Larson shared his thoughts on Ryan Blaney’s dominant victory at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The Hendrick Motorsports driver recalled being behind the winner and saw him “flying” on the track.

This was Blaney's third victory of the 2025 season, and he also guaranteed his spot in the Round of 8 of the playoffs, thus becoming the first driver to move on to that stage. The general pace of Team Penske was visible from the get-go as Joey Logano grabbed the pole position and led most of the race with 147 laps.

Besides, William Byron had a good outing as he came in third. The Penske Fords received high praise from several drivers, including Larson, for their "super fast" performance and being at another level when compared to the majority of the field.

Kyle Larson said (via Jayski):

“Penske was even better than I think they are compared to the rest of the field in the past. When I was behind [Ryan Blaney], his car was crazy gripped up compared to mine. Mine didn’t even feel that bad that run and I just let him go and he was flying. [Joey Logano] was a step off of him and I thought [Josh Berry] was pretty close to Ryan.”

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson finds himself in third place in the NASCAR standings with a 41-point gap from the cut-off line. The Hendrick Motorsports star will hope to return to victory lane this weekend as the Cup Series playoffs head to the Kansas Speedway.

Kyle Larson made his feelings clear after another winless NASCAR playoff race

Kyle Larson finished seventh in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, marking his 17th top-10 finish of the season. Despite the solid finish and earning valuable stage points, it wasn’t enough for Larson to clinch a win, which he will hope to clinch to guarantee his further advancement in the playoffs.

Larson described his car as the "third or fourth-best" on the track but admitted struggles with tire performance on the later runs of the race that affected his pace.

“I thought we were the third or fourth-best car, and then just on cycled tires and right-sides, I just wasn’t as good on those runs,” Larson said in post-race interview with NBC. “We’ll just look at that and see what we can learn from it.”

It was a great points day with getting points in both stages. We want more, but it was a pretty solid day and start to the Round of 12,” he added.

Throughout the 2025 season, Larson has been consistent, with three wins including a dominant victory at Kansas in May where he led 221 laps.

